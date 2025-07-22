$41.820.07
Digital admission for foreigners: the first students have already arrived to study in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

From April 1, 2025, foreigners will be admitted to Ukrainian universities exclusively through the Unified Interdepartmental Information System, created with the support of the EU. In the first three months of the system's operation, more than 1,700 applications have already been submitted, and the first foreign students have already been enrolled and arrived for their studies.

In Ukraine, from April 1, 2025, the admission of foreigners to higher education institutions will only be possible through the Unified Interdepartmental Information System for Foreigners and Stateless Persons. It was created with the support of the European Union within the framework of the EU4DigitalUA and DT4UA projects, implemented by the Estonian e-Governance Academy, UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science.

Details

The Ministry of Education reported that in the first three months of operation, more than 1,700 applications for the formation of electronic invitations for admission to Ukrainian higher education institutions were submitted through the system. It is noted that this is a modern digital tool that ensures transparency, security, and the absence of intermediaries at all stages of the admission campaign.

Submitting an application, checking documents, approving an invitation by competent authorities - all this in electronic format in the personal accounts of the applicant and the educational institution: apply.studyinukraine.gov.ua

- reported the Ministry of Education.

It is reported that the full launch of the Unified System became possible thanks to effective coordination between state bodies and the support of international partners.

More than 1,700 applications have already been submitted through the system - the first foreign students who entered through the new system have already been enrolled and arrived for studies in Ukraine

 - said Dmytro Zavhorodnii, Deputy Minister of Education and Science for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization.

Admission Campaign 2025: Applications for Bachelor's Degrees Start on July 197/18/25, 3:45 PM • 4351 view

In addition, it is explained that thanks to the effective interaction of international experts and Ukrainian specialists, it was possible to create a tool that not only simplifies the admission process but also strengthens the trust of foreign citizens in Ukrainian education.

The EU supports such initiatives, as they strengthen Ukraine's interaction with the international community and improve its image as a modern and open state

- said Asier Santillan Luzuriaga, Head of the European Integration, Governance and Rule of Law, Civil Society Section of the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Education explained that the key advantages of the Unified System are as follows:

  • direct online admission to higher education institutions;
    • personal electronic accounts for the applicant, educational institution, and competent authorities;
      • integration with state institutions: Security Service of Ukraine, State Border Guard Service, Ministry of Foreign Affairs;
        • digital educational offer with a detailed description of study conditions, cost, form of education;
          • electronic invitation to study, which is automatically generated, approved by the authorities, and sent to the applicant through the system.

            The system also allows accumulating information about issued visas, border crossings, and enrollment of applicants.

            The unified system of digital admission for foreigners is a powerful step towards transparency and openness of educational services in Ukraine on the international arena. The e-Governance Academy has made every effort to ensure that the system meets the highest European standards

            - emphasized Hannes Astok, Chairman of the Board of the e-Governance Academy.

            The Unified System is interdepartmental and allows state bodies to check applicant's documents in real time. All results are displayed in their electronic account, which ensures the efficiency and transparency of the admission process.

            Addition

            As of July 19, applicants have created almost 348 thousand electronic accounts, more than half of which are applicants after 11th grade. More than 195 thousand applications have already been submitted to institutions of professional pre-higher education.

            Pavlo Zinchenko

            Pavlo Zinchenko

            SocietyTechnologiesEducation
            Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
            State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
            Security Service of Ukraine
            European Union
            Ukraine
