Admission Campaign 2025: Applications for Bachelor's Degrees Start on July 19 18 July 2025

Tomorrow, July 19, Ukraine begins accepting applications from prospective students for bachelor's and master's degrees in medical, pharmaceutical, and veterinary fields. Applications can be submitted online through an electronic cabinet until August 1, choosing up to five priority specialties for state-funded places and up to ten for contract-based places, UNN reports with reference to EDBO.

Applications are submitted exclusively online – through applicants' electronic cabinets and will last until August 1. Each applicant has the right to submit up to five applications for state-funded education. For admission to contract-based education, up to ten applications are allowed.

Before submitting applications, prospective students are advised to analyze the passing scores of previous years to carefully assess their chances of admission for each specialty.

All applications – both for state-funded and contract-based places – must be prioritized by the applicant, meaning they must indicate which one should be considered first and which one last. This established order is not subject to change, but the applicant has the right to cancel any of the created applications - added EDBO.

By August 6, ranking lists and recommendations for enrollment should be published. Applicants who receive a recommendation must fulfill all enrollment requirements by 6:00 PM on August 9.

Final enrollment for both state-funded and contract-based places (for priority applications) must be completed by August 11. The transfer of students from contract-based to vacant state-funded places will take place by August 18.

Regarding applications without priorities, which concern contract-based education, recommendations and lists of recommended candidates will be published no earlier than August 11, and final enrollment for contract-based places – by August 30, 2025.

