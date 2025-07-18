Admission Campaign 2025: Applications for Bachelor's Degrees Start on July 19 18 July 2025

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 6390 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
11:59 AM • 8984 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
11:37 AM • 21016 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
10:40 AM • 100752 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 96289 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
July 18, 05:41 AM • 97713 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 308682 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 184748 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 146078 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 10:24 AM • 136983 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1m/s
76%
745mm
Popular news
Svyrydenko's Prime Minister's Office gets new chief of staffJuly 18, 05:33 AM • 88629 views
Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked
Exclusive
July 18, 07:08 AM • 65171 views
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia08:28 AM • 56828 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials11:48 AM • 38122 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere12:24 PM • 13730 views
Publications
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials11:48 AM • 39970 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin10:40 AM • 100774 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 308700 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 223655 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 233486 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Robert Fico
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere12:24 PM • 15255 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 93384 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 102278 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 216384 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 274964 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
The Guardian
Truth Social
FAB-250

Admission Campaign 2025: Applications for Bachelor's Degrees Start on July 19 18 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1534 views

Starting July 19, applications for bachelor's and master's degrees in medical, pharmaceutical, and veterinary fields will begin. Online application submission will last until August 1, with the possibility of submitting up to five applications for state-funded places and up to ten for contract-based places.

Admission Campaign 2025: Applications for Bachelor's Degrees Start on July 19

Tomorrow, July 19, Ukraine begins accepting applications from prospective students for bachelor's and master's degrees in medical, pharmaceutical, and veterinary fields. Applications can be submitted online through an electronic cabinet until August 1, choosing up to five priority specialties for state-funded places and up to ten for contract-based places, UNN reports with reference to EDBO.

Starting July 19, Ukraine begins accepting applications to universities: prospective students will submit applications for bachelor's and master's degrees with medical, pharmaceutical, and veterinary specializations

- the message states.

Applications are submitted exclusively online – through applicants' electronic cabinets and will last until August 1. Each applicant has the right to submit up to five applications for state-funded education. For admission to contract-based education, up to ten applications are allowed.

Before submitting applications, prospective students are advised to analyze the passing scores of previous years to carefully assess their chances of admission for each specialty.

All applications – both for state-funded and contract-based places – must be prioritized by the applicant, meaning they must indicate which one should be considered first and which one last. This established order is not subject to change, but the applicant has the right to cancel any of the created applications

- added EDBO.

By August 6, ranking lists and recommendations for enrollment should be published. Applicants who receive a recommendation must fulfill all enrollment requirements by 6:00 PM on August 9.

Final enrollment for both state-funded and contract-based places (for priority applications) must be completed by August 11. The transfer of students from contract-based to vacant state-funded places will take place by August 18.

Regarding applications without priorities, which concern contract-based education, recommendations and lists of recommended candidates will be published no earlier than August 11, and final enrollment for contract-based places – by August 30, 2025.

Admission to vocational schools: the ministry explained about the set of documents, benefits, and mandatory conditions11.07.25, 13:49 • 3285 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Education
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9