Admission to vocational schools: the ministry explained about the set of documents, benefits, and mandatory conditions

Each vocational school has its own competitive selection conditions, but there are no gender or age restrictions. One must have a desire to master a profession, but also have a set of important documents.

The rules for admission to vocational education institutions were explained by the press service of the relevant ministry. The main thing is to remember the admission deadlines, competition conditions, submit the application on time, and have the necessary documents.

No secondary restrictions - the main thing is the desire to learn

Both young people after the 9th and 11th grades, as well as adults, including veterans (male and female), internally displaced persons, can apply for admission to vocational schools; there are no gender or age restrictions.

Over 85% of vacancies in Ukraine are professions taught in vocational schools. - reminds the Ministry of Education and Science.

Popular professions

electrician;

builder;

fitter;

welder;

cook;

confectioner;

hairdresser;

driver;

IT specialist;

radio technician.

The Ministry of Education and Science also reminded:

You can study on a budget or contract. An applicant can submit applications to several institutions simultaneously.

Set of documents and applicant's electronic cabinet

If the application for admission is submitted in person, the following must be attached to it:

education document on the basis of which admission takes place, and its appendix;

medical certificate;

6 color photographs measuring 3×4 cm (format and quantity should be clarified with the institution);

copies of documents confirming the right to benefits (if any);

copy of the document identifying the person, confirming citizenship or special status.

Important note for conscripts

Male applicants must provide a copy of their military registration document.

For conscripts and reservists — a military ID or a temporary conscript certificate.

For draftees — a certificate of assignment to a conscription station.

If there is an objective problem with the document

In case of objective reasons for the absence of an education document, it is necessary to submit an extract from the Register of Education Documents of the Unified Electronic Database on Education regarding its receipt without submitting an appendix to the document.

You can also submit an application for admission in the electronic cabinet on the EDEMO website: there is a text instruction for registration and submitting applications in the electronic cabinet; video instruction.

The government allocates UAH 540 million for the modernization of vocational schools - Shmyhal

Benefits for admission to vocational schools

Admitted out of competition

War veterans and their family members, as well as other categories specified in the Law of Ukraine “On the Status of War Veterans, Guarantees of Their Social Protection”. Orphaned children and children deprived of parental care, as well as persons from among them aged 18 to 23 years in accordance with the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated April 5, 1994, No. 226. Children with disabilities and persons with disabilities who are not contraindicated for studying in the chosen profession in accordance with Article 22 of the Law of Ukraine “On the Fundamentals of Social Protection of Persons with Disabilities in Ukraine”. All those specified in the Law of Ukraine “On the Status and Social Protection of Citizens Affected by the Chornobyl Catastrophe”. All those specified in accordance with the Law of Ukraine “On Increasing the Prestige of Miner's Labor”. Children whose parents died or became disabled at coal mining enterprises in accordance with the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated May 19, 1999, No. 524. Children of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other military formations, law enforcement officers who died during the performance of their official duties.

In this case, applicants submit a document stating that the father or mother are recognized as having died during the performance of their official duties, in accordance with the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated February 21, 2002, No. 157.

Also admitted first

provided that graduates have a certificate of complete general education with honors;

graduates have a certificate of basic secondary education with honors;

participants of international Olympiads, the final stage of all-Ukrainian student Olympiads, competitions in specialized disciplines, provided that they enter professions or specialties in accordance with these disciplines;

prize-winners of the III stage of the All-Ukrainian competition-defense of research papers of students-members of the Junior Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in the year of admission;

people with disabilities and children from low-income families where both parents have a disability / one parent has a disability and the other has died / a single mother or father with a disability raising a child alone.

The most popular professions in vocational schools in Ukraine: where to enter in 2024