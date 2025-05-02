The government allocates UAH 540 million for the modernization of vocational schools - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to allocate UAH 540 million in subventions to the regions to update vocational and pre-higher education institutions. This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

The government is allocating UAH 540 million in subventions to the regions to modernize vocational schools. We are talking about modernizing the laboratories of vocational and pre-higher education institutions, as well as ensuring energy efficiency and safety of these educational spaces. - Shmyhal said.

According to him, funds will be allocated to more than 100 educational institutions that train engineers, turners, builders, technologists, machine operators and other specialists who will carry out reconstruction.

Accordingly, the Restoration of Ukraine will become the largest such project in Europe in the last 70 years and we are preparing for its implementation today. We are forming strategic partnerships, creating a reconstruction architecture, and investing in human capital. - Shmyhal added.

Recall

On March 21, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law on vocational education to adapt to market needs. According to Shmyhal, the bill is designed to create a new system that meets modern challenges and needs and provides the most necessary and modern knowledge.