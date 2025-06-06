Difficult negotiations on trade quotas with the EU are ongoing - Shmyhal

Complex negotiations between Ukraine and the European Union on trade quotas are ongoing.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the "Question Time" to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

Regarding the removed quotas that were in effect since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, negotiations are currently ongoing. Today, a delegation from Ukraine is in Brussels, and negotiations are ongoing. Accordingly, there are preliminary agreements. The negotiations are complex, and they will most likely continue next week - said Shmyhal.

Shmyhal stated that the Cabinet of Ministers does not foresee any losses for the Ukrainian economy and Ukrainian business.

In parallel with these negotiations, we have started work on amendments to Article 29 of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, in order to secure the best conditions for Ukrainian exporters

The European Commission has approved the volume of quotas for Ukrainian agricultural products, which will be in effect from June 6 until the end of 2025 under the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area agreement.

Ukraine will be able to supply wheat and flour to the EU market within the framework of the deep and comprehensive free trade area in the 7 out of 12 (7/12) months of the year in the amount of 583.33 thousand tons, corn - 379.167 thousand tons, barley - 204.167 thousand tons.

The restriction will apply to poultry meat, of which 52.511 thousand tons are allowed to be supplied, which in turn are divided as follows: 4/7 of the quantity for the period from June 6 to September 30 and 3/7 of the quantity for the period from October 1 to December 31. A similar supply scenario is foreseen for beef, the export of which is limited to 7 thousand tons, and eggs, the supply of which should amount to 3500 tons.

The National Bank stated that net export losses related to the resumption of the pre-war trade regime with the European Union from June 6 to December this year will amount to about $800 million.