Difficult negotiations on trade quotas with the EU are ongoing - Shmyhal

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires
07:51 AM • 12631 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 73019 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 127247 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 96005 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 90323 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 87371 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 65180 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92107 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 65299 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 50626 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Massive Russian attack: explosions heard in Lutsk, and ballistic missiles struck Chernihiv

June 6, 01:00 AM • 48070 views

Russia Reports Attack on Saratov and Engels Region (Video)

June 6, 01:38 AM • 21464 views

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

June 6, 02:52 AM • 56065 views

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken

June 6, 03:23 AM • 30989 views

In Kyiv region, the tracks were damaged due to an enemy strike: some trains will change their route

June 6, 03:29 AM • 24073 views
Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 81261 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 167669 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 175260 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 232788 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 273385 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 1074 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 115976 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 80660 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 123839 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 348325 views
The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

Difficult negotiations on trade quotas with the EU are ongoing - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

Negotiations are ongoing regarding quotas for the export of Ukrainian products to the EU. Export losses are estimated at $800 million due to the restoration of the pre-war trade regime.

Difficult negotiations on trade quotas with the EU are ongoing - Shmyhal

Complex negotiations between Ukraine and the European Union on trade quotas are ongoing.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the "Question Time" to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

Regarding the removed quotas that were in effect since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, negotiations are currently ongoing. Today, a delegation from Ukraine is in Brussels, and negotiations are ongoing. Accordingly, there are preliminary agreements. The negotiations are complex, and they will most likely continue next week

- said Shmyhal. 

Shmyhal stated that the Cabinet of Ministers does not foresee any losses for the Ukrainian economy and Ukrainian business.

In parallel with these negotiations, we have started work on amendments to Article 29 of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, in order to secure the best conditions for Ukrainian exporters

Supplement

The European Commission has approved the volume of quotas for Ukrainian agricultural products, which will be in effect from June 6 until the end of 2025 under the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area agreement.

Ukraine will be able to supply wheat and flour to the EU market within the framework of the deep and comprehensive free trade area in the 7 out of 12 (7/12) months of the year in the amount of 583.33 thousand tons, corn - 379.167 thousand tons, barley - 204.167 thousand tons.

The restriction will apply to poultry meat, of which 52.511 thousand tons are allowed to be supplied, which in turn are divided as follows: 4/7 of the quantity for the period from June 6 to September 30 and 3/7 of the quantity for the period from October 1 to December 31. A similar supply scenario is foreseen for beef, the export of which is limited to 7 thousand tons, and eggs, the supply of which should amount to 3500 tons.

EU extends preferential import conditions for Ukrainian steel for 3 years05.06.25, 14:26 • 2010 views

The National Bank stated that net export losses related to the resumption of the pre-war trade regime with the European Union from June 6 to December this year will amount to about $800 million. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
National Bank of Ukraine
European Commission
European Union
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
