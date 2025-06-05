EU extends preferential import conditions for Ukrainian steel for 3 years

$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%
11:02 AM • 3488 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
08:39 AM • 32743 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

08:35 AM • 31794 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

06:46 AM • 30355 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 56579 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 91082 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 60472 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 57747 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM • 50999 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 32328 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
5.3m/s
37%
753mm
Popular news

Illegal business worth 10 million hryvnias: a large-scale underground factory was exposed in Ukraine

June 5, 02:20 AM • 52005 views

Senator Graham proposes to exempt countries that help Ukraine from duties

June 5, 02:33 AM • 31768 views

Russia attacked Pryluky in Chernihiv region with drones: 5 dead, including a child

June 5, 03:29 AM • 5336 views

Five More Countries Join EW Coalition - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

08:57 AM • 18297 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

09:10 AM • 16055 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 66067 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 79107 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 140185 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 180904 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 285821 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Yulia Sviridenko

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Chernihiv Oblast

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

09:10 AM • 16933 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 42081 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 89044 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 285821 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 158799 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

MIM-104 Patriot

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

EU extends preferential import conditions for Ukrainian steel for 3 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The EU Council has extended the suspension of safeguard measures on imports of Ukrainian steel and iron for three years. This is to support Ukraine's economy amid the war with Russia.

EU extends preferential import conditions for Ukrainian steel for 3 years

The EU is extending the preferential regime for imports of Ukrainian iron and steel for three years, the EU Council said on Thursday, UNN reports.

The Council (EU) today adopted a decision to extend the suspension of EU safeguard measures on iron and steel to support Ukraine's economy amid Russia's aggressive war. The aim is to alleviate the problems faced by Ukrainian producers and exporters as a result of the war,

- the European institution said.

Details

However, as indicated, the European Commission will be able to adopt an implementing act on the suspension of this decision for certain products for a period of up to 12 months.

"The suspension will be adopted if imports of these products from Ukraine increase to a level that causes significant damage or threatens to cause damage to the Union industry producing similar or directly competing products," the statement said.

Next steps

The decision will take effect on June 6 and will apply for three years.

Addition

Since 2018, the EU has been taking safeguard measures on certain imports of iron and steel to protect its producers from global overproduction.

As part of the EU's support for Ukraine in the context of Russia's illegal war of aggression, Ukraine has been exempted from these measures. Today, the EU Council adopted a decision allowing this exemption to be extended.

European Parliament supported the extension of trade liberalization with Ukraine for steel08.05.25, 16:20 • 5828 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
European Commission
European Union
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9