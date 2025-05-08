European Parliament supported the extension of trade liberalization with Ukraine for steel

The European Parliament has supported the extension of trade liberalization measures for certain Ukrainian imports, in particular steel, while the European Commission is working on a long-term solution that will ensure economic certainty for trade between the EU and Ukraine, the European institution said on Thursday, UNN reports.

On Thursday, MEPs voted to renew the suspension of import duties and quotas on certain imports from Ukraine, such as iron and steel, which expire on 5 June 2025, - the European Parliament said.

With the adoption of the Autonomous Trade Measures (ATM) Regulation, the EU liberalized trade with Ukraine by suspending trade protection measures on 4 June 2022. Since then, these measures have been renewed and are currently expiring on 5 June.

MEPs have now approved the proposed extension of these trade liberalisation measures, which focus on steel, to provide Ukraine with vital export revenues, - the European Parliament said.

The rapporteur on the issue in the European Parliament, Karin Karlsbro (Renew, SE), said: "Ukraine's steel industry is the backbone of the Ukrainian economy. It continues to operate despite the fact that many workers have left the steel mills to fight on the front lines and the plants are under serious attack from Russia. Deepening trade relations between the EU and Ukraine is not charity, but a mutually beneficial exchange that strengthens both sides."

The proposal was adopted in the European Parliament by 354 votes in favour, 147 against and 53 abstentions. The new provision, as indicated, will enter into force for three years until June 2028, following an agreement with the Council of the EU.

"The European Commission is currently working on a long-term solution to ensure economic certainty for trade between the EU and Ukraine," the European Parliament said.

The so-called Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs), which abolish tariffs on Ukrainian goods, have been in place since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 to allow Ukraine to export its agricultural products by land.

But EU countries bordering Ukraine, including Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, have complained that Ukrainian imports are undermining domestic prices and sparking unrest among farmers.

The European Commission has introduced an "emergency brake" limiting imports of foodstuffs such as eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, maize, groats and honey, which can be activated as soon as import levels exceed a certain threshold.

The measures expire at the beginning of June and are not expected to be extended this time.

