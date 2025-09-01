Detention of suspect in Parubiy's murder: National Police show first photos

The National Police published the first photographs from the detention of the suspect in the murder of MP, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy. This was reported by the Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivskyi, as conveyed by UNN.

Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect being prepared for charges

Addition

A suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy has been detained in Khmelnytskyi region.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that the crime was meticulously planned: the victim's movement schedule was studied, a route was laid out, and an escape plan was thought through.

Context

On August 30, 2025, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv. The police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.

Law enforcement officers are considering various versions of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy. Currently, there is no data linking this crime to the murder of Iryna Farion.

The Lviv police are also analyzing whether the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy received threats.

In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

In the same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an employee of the State Protection Department from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan, head of Maidan Self-Defense.