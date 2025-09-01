Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect being prepared for charges

The detained alleged killer of MP Andriy Parubiy is being prepared for a notice of suspicion. This was reported to UNN by the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"Investigative actions are ongoing. A notice of suspicion is being prepared," the prosecutor's office reported.

Addition

In Khmelnytskyi region, a suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy has been detained.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that the crime was meticulously prepared: the victim's movement schedule was studied, the route was planned, and the escape plan was thought out.

Context

On August 30, 2025, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv. The police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.

Law enforcement officers are considering various versions of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy. Currently, there is no data linking this crime to the murder of Iryna Farion.

The Lviv police are also analyzing whether the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy received any threats.

In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

In the same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an UDO employee from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan and the head of Maidan Self-Defense.