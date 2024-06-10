Destruction of roads by heavy transport of agricultural companies negatively affects logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - expert

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 13632 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132293 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137695 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227251 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167902 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161842 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146773 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213939 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112807 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200714 views

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101130 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 45262 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 54361 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101196 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 78150 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227251 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213939 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200714 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226974 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214505 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 78150 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101196 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156136 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155007 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158880 views
Destruction of roads by heavy transport of agricultural companies negatively affects logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - expert

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105520 views

The destruction of roads by heavy transport of agricultural companies negatively affects the logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the expert believes.

Roads in rural areas are mostly destroyed by heavy transport of various agricultural companies. This has a negative impact, in general, on logistics in the state, and, in particular, on logistics related to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by political analyst Ruslan Bortnik, commenting on the situation in the Chernihiv region, where local residents accuse two agricultural holdings of destroying roads.

Details

According to the expert, unfortunately, this situation is observed in all regions of Ukraine, and representatives of local authorities should pay maximum attention to it.

"We need village and city mayors and local councils to be a little more active. Together with the road service, they recorded depreciation of these roads and, accordingly, applied to companies with an assessment of the damage caused to the roads in this way with a request for their repair," said Ruslan Bortnik.

Not a single road: the company "Kernel" is not the first time in conflict with residents of Chernihiv region06.06.24, 12:14 • 157597 views

He added that the destruction of roads by heavy transport of agricultural companies creates certain logistics problems in the state. In particular, there are difficulties with the movement of various vehicles of the Ukrainian army.

"In rural regions, roads are damaged precisely because of the activities of agricultural enterprises. They are broken, the coating is destroyed, or seriously damaged. Rapid movement is not possible on them, which negatively affects, in general, state logistics, including logistics related to the armed forces of Ukraine.

Therefore, companies should be more responsible, and local governments should be more persistent," the expert concluded.

Context

Residents of Chernihiv region complain that the road section between the settlements of Sidorovka and Komarovka was completely destroyed by tractors and large trucks of agricultural companies "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company".

According to local residents, it is almost impossible to drive a car on this road. And for people, this path is almost the only way to get to the "Big World". Regular and school buses also use this road. 

On this road, an ambulance barely took a seriously ill woman to the hospital. A few days later, the patient died in a medical facility.

In Chernihiv RMA complain that they do not have the right to control the weight of vehicles on the roads, and suggest that residents of the community more strongly demand from agricultural firms to restore the road.

In turn, the village head of Komarovka takes the side of "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company", which, according to local residents, destroy roads in the community with their large vehicles. They saythat a business must work to pay taxes.

The Ukrainian dairy company does not consider itself guilty of the destroyed roads. The problem, in their opinion , is not in transport, but in the fact that the road is poorly cared for.

On the level of a dollar millionaire: the agricultural company of the exregional and former Secretary of the national security and Defense Council destroys a rural road, and is not eager to repair it07.06.24, 08:43 • 123679 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Economy
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv
zhytomyrZhytomyr
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising