Destruction of roads by heavy transport of agricultural companies negatively affects logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - expert

Roads in rural areas are mostly destroyed by heavy transport of various agricultural companies. This has a negative impact, in general, on logistics in the state, and, in particular, on logistics related to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by political analyst Ruslan Bortnik, commenting on the situation in the Chernihiv region, where local residents accuse two agricultural holdings of destroying roads.

According to the expert, unfortunately, this situation is observed in all regions of Ukraine, and representatives of local authorities should pay maximum attention to it.

"We need village and city mayors and local councils to be a little more active. Together with the road service, they recorded depreciation of these roads and, accordingly, applied to companies with an assessment of the damage caused to the roads in this way with a request for their repair," said Ruslan Bortnik.

He added that the destruction of roads by heavy transport of agricultural companies creates certain logistics problems in the state. In particular, there are difficulties with the movement of various vehicles of the Ukrainian army.

"In rural regions, roads are damaged precisely because of the activities of agricultural enterprises. They are broken, the coating is destroyed, or seriously damaged. Rapid movement is not possible on them, which negatively affects, in general, state logistics, including logistics related to the armed forces of Ukraine.

Therefore, companies should be more responsible, and local governments should be more persistent," the expert concluded.

Residents of Chernihiv region complain that the road section between the settlements of Sidorovka and Komarovka was completely destroyed by tractors and large trucks of agricultural companies "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company".

According to local residents, it is almost impossible to drive a car on this road. And for people, this path is almost the only way to get to the "Big World". Regular and school buses also use this road.

On this road, an ambulance barely took a seriously ill woman to the hospital. A few days later, the patient died in a medical facility.

In Chernihiv RMA complain that they do not have the right to control the weight of vehicles on the roads, and suggest that residents of the community more strongly demand from agricultural firms to restore the road.

In turn, the village head of Komarovka takes the side of "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company", which, according to local residents, destroy roads in the community with their large vehicles. They saythat a business must work to pay taxes.

The Ukrainian dairy company does not consider itself guilty of the destroyed roads. The problem, in their opinion , is not in transport, but in the fact that the road is poorly cared for.

