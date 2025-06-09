Despite Trump's statements, Ukraine will become a member of NATO, but in the future - Alar Karis, President of Estonia

$41.400.07
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

In Poland, the results of the presidential election may be reviewed due to suspicions of falsification

Explosions in Cheboksary, restrictions at Russian airports: Russia claims Ukrainian UAV attack

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

Despite Trump's statements, Ukraine will become a member of NATO, but in the future - Alar Karis, President of Estonia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Alar Karis emphasized the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine and support for it on the battlefield. He expressed his belief that Ukraine will become a member of NATO in the long term.

Despite Trump's statements, Ukraine will become a member of NATO, but in the future - Alar Karis, President of Estonia

The head of the Estonian Republic assessed Ukraine's chances of joining NATO, noting the need for security guarantees and the importance of assistance in the country's desire to achieve peace, which is still overshadowed by events on the battlefield.

UNN reports with reference to Lietuvos nacionalinis radijas ir televizija.

Details

In the context of the issue of events in the Russian-Ukrainian war, the "benefit" of negotiations in Istanbul, Estonian President Alar Karis noted that "no one needs peace more than Ukraine itself." He added that "we must use every opportunity to find a solution that would be peace for Ukraine."

Karis emphasized that until a peace agreement is signed, it is important to support Ukraine, referring to the resistance on the battlefield with the Russian aggressor - "peace is achieved through the battlefield," the head of the Estonian Republic summarized. Continuing his thesis, Karis noted:

..we also need security guarantees for Ukraine, and in the long term we are convinced that Ukraine will also become a member of NATO.

- said the President of Estonia.

In the next answer to the question - how is this possible, if US President Donald Trump has already said that he does not see Ukraine in NATO, Karis said the following:

I just want to remind you that we in Estonia started discussions about joining NATO when there were still Russian troops on our territory, and not everyone believed that Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania would be part of NATO. But here we are – we are members and allies of NATO. Finland and Sweden also recently joined NATO. Let's see how it goes.

- said the President of Estonia.

Recall

UNN reported that the Foreign Affairs Committees of the Parliaments of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia issued a joint statement on support for Ukraine in the war unleashed by Russia, as well as its membership in the EU and NATO.

