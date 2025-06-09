Despite Trump's statements, Ukraine will become a member of NATO, but in the future - Alar Karis, President of Estonia

The head of the Estonian Republic assessed Ukraine's chances of joining NATO, noting the need for security guarantees and the importance of assistance in the country's desire to achieve peace, which is still overshadowed by events on the battlefield.

In the context of the issue of events in the Russian-Ukrainian war, the "benefit" of negotiations in Istanbul, Estonian President Alar Karis noted that "no one needs peace more than Ukraine itself." He added that "we must use every opportunity to find a solution that would be peace for Ukraine."

Karis emphasized that until a peace agreement is signed, it is important to support Ukraine, referring to the resistance on the battlefield with the Russian aggressor - "peace is achieved through the battlefield," the head of the Estonian Republic summarized. Continuing his thesis, Karis noted:

..we also need security guarantees for Ukraine, and in the long term we are convinced that Ukraine will also become a member of NATO. - said the President of Estonia.

In the next answer to the question - how is this possible, if US President Donald Trump has already said that he does not see Ukraine in NATO, Karis said the following:

I just want to remind you that we in Estonia started discussions about joining NATO when there were still Russian troops on our territory, and not everyone believed that Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania would be part of NATO. But here we are – we are members and allies of NATO. Finland and Sweden also recently joined NATO. Let's see how it goes. - said the President of Estonia.

UNN reported that the Foreign Affairs Committees of the Parliaments of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia issued a joint statement on support for Ukraine in the war unleashed by Russia, as well as its membership in the EU and NATO.

