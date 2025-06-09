The Kremlin is once again issuing ultimatums to NATO instead of taking steps towards peace – CCD

$41.400.07
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters
08:00 AM • 28431 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

07:12 AM • 34275 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

06:55 AM • 23772 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

06:30 AM • 29666 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Exclusive
05:45 AM • 66203 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

June 8, 02:44 PM • 54515 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 109965 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 145937 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 90128 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 106216 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
6.3m/s
43%
750mm
In Poland, the results of the presidential election may be reviewed due to suspicions of falsification

June 9, 01:18 AM • 52309 views

Explosions in Cheboksary, restrictions at Russian airports: Russia claims Ukrainian UAV attack

June 9, 01:50 AM • 31760 views

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

06:13 AM • 41596 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

08:28 AM • 19496 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

09:23 AM • 21039 views
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

08:00 AM • 28431 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

05:45 AM • 66203 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 66185 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 220452 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 199030 views
Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 10262 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

08:01 AM • 12224 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

07:12 AM • 34275 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 97131 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 120062 views
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

The Kremlin is once again issuing ultimatums to NATO instead of taking steps towards peace – CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

Russia continues its tactics of ultimatums and diplomatic manipulations instead of real steps towards peace. The Kremlin demands that NATO stop its expansion and reduce its contingent in Eastern Europe.

The Kremlin is once again issuing ultimatums to NATO instead of taking steps towards peace – CCD

Russia continues its tactics of ultimatums and diplomatic manipulations, without demonstrating a real desire to end the war. This is reported by UNN referring to the Telegram channel of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

The Kremlin is making ultimatums to NATO instead of real steps towards peace 

– the CCD said in a statement.

It is noted that Russian diplomacy has once again resorted to tactics of blackmail, replacing genuine peace initiatives with demands on the Alliance member states.

Russian diplomacy is once again resorting to its favorite tactic – issuing ultimatums and "conspiring" diplomatic efforts instead of real steps towards peace.

– the CCD said.

The Center pointed to an interview with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov to the Russian news agency TASS, where he voiced further demands on NATO.

A settlement of the conflict with the West is impossible without stopping NATO's expansion. Reducing NATO's contingent in Eastern Europe would benefit the security of the continent.

– Ryabkov said.

The CCD stressed that Ryabkov actually confirmed the relevance of Putin's ultimatum, which was issued even before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Such statements once again demonstrate that Russia is not interested in ending the war. Instead of agreeing to real de-escalation measures, including a ceasefire, Moscow is making demands on Ukraine's allies.

 – noted in the Center.

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine also notes that the Kremlin, as always, uses its false rhetoric to impose propaganda narratives.

This is part of the Kremlin's long-standing rhetoric about the alleged "root causes of the war" – NATO expansion, "threats to Russia," etc. Such messages are an attempt to impose a false agenda on the world: as if the issue of peace depends on NATO's decisions, not the Kremlin's.

– the CCD concluded.

Additionally

The Center's experts emphasize that Western countries must remain vigilant against Russian information campaigns aimed at reducing support for Ukraine and discrediting the Alliance's defense efforts.

Let us remind you

Before the full-scale invasion in 2022, the Kremlin demanded "security guarantees" from the United States and NATO, including a refusal to expand the Alliance and the withdrawal of foreign troops from Eastern Europe.

"We don't want this anymore": Lavrov confirmed Russia's refusal to cease fire in Ukraine21.05.25, 22:40 • 10122 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

