The Kremlin is once again issuing ultimatums to NATO instead of taking steps towards peace – CCD

Russia continues its tactics of ultimatums and diplomatic manipulations, without demonstrating a real desire to end the war. This is reported by UNN referring to the Telegram channel of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

The Kremlin is making ultimatums to NATO instead of real steps towards peace – the CCD said in a statement.

It is noted that Russian diplomacy has once again resorted to tactics of blackmail, replacing genuine peace initiatives with demands on the Alliance member states.

Russian diplomacy is once again resorting to its favorite tactic – issuing ultimatums and "conspiring" diplomatic efforts instead of real steps towards peace. – the CCD said.

The Center pointed to an interview with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov to the Russian news agency TASS, where he voiced further demands on NATO.

A settlement of the conflict with the West is impossible without stopping NATO's expansion. Reducing NATO's contingent in Eastern Europe would benefit the security of the continent. – Ryabkov said.

The CCD stressed that Ryabkov actually confirmed the relevance of Putin's ultimatum, which was issued even before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Such statements once again demonstrate that Russia is not interested in ending the war. Instead of agreeing to real de-escalation measures, including a ceasefire, Moscow is making demands on Ukraine's allies. – noted in the Center.

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine also notes that the Kremlin, as always, uses its false rhetoric to impose propaganda narratives.

This is part of the Kremlin's long-standing rhetoric about the alleged "root causes of the war" – NATO expansion, "threats to Russia," etc. Such messages are an attempt to impose a false agenda on the world: as if the issue of peace depends on NATO's decisions, not the Kremlin's. – the CCD concluded.

Additionally

The Center's experts emphasize that Western countries must remain vigilant against Russian information campaigns aimed at reducing support for Ukraine and discrediting the Alliance's defense efforts.

Let us remind you

Before the full-scale invasion in 2022, the Kremlin demanded "security guarantees" from the United States and NATO, including a refusal to expand the Alliance and the withdrawal of foreign troops from Eastern Europe.

