Deputies summoned the ministers of energy and defense to the parliament.

The Verkhovna Rada has summoned Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov. Halushchenko will report on the preparation for the heating season and the purchase of gas, Umerov - on fortifications. This is reported by the deputy corps, writes UNN.

Details

As MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak noted, the decision of the initiative was supported by 168 and 152 people's deputies, respectively.

He also noted that Halushchenko will report on the preparation for the heating season and the purchase of gas.

People's Deputy Oleksiy Gocharenko, stressed that Umerov is expected to report on fortifications in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

