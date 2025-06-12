$41.510.04
Погода
+16°
5.1m/s
57%
749mm
Negotiating activity regarding peace and financing of the defense industry: Zelenskyy heard Umierov's report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Defense Minister Rustem Umierov regarding negotiations and financing of defense production. The President emphasized the importance of ensuring Ukraine's defense.

Negotiating activity regarding peace and financing of the defense industry: Zelenskyy heard Umierov's report

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov regarding the details of all negotiation activity, as well as issues of financing defense production in Ukraine. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

I have just received a report from Defense Minister Umyerov - we discussed with him certain details of all negotiation activity. We also discussed the issue of financing our defense and defense production in Ukraine. Every day in Ukraine and with partners, we focus on ensuring defense - on everything that provides protection to our state, our people here and now and in the long term 

- said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind

The President stated that the reduction of US aid will be felt by Ukraine and other countries, especially Europe. He warned of a wave of security risks.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

