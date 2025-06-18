Demchenko on buses at checkpoints: the queue situation has improved thanks to "eQueue"

Thanks to the introduction of the "eQueue" service for buses, the situation with queues at checkpoints has improved. Previously, dozens of buses could wait to cross the border at the same time. With the introduction of slotting, there are no queues like before. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a press conference, reports UNN correspondent.

Now the situation with buses (at checkpoints - ed.) is much better than it was before, because for buses also in most directions "eQueue" with slotting is introduced, when at a specific hour, on a specific day, the vehicle must arrive at the checkpoint to cross the border" - Demchenko said.

According to him, before the introduction of "eQueue", most carriers could arrive at any checkpoint at the same time. This applied to the border with Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia.

There were cases when dozens of buses were waiting to cross the border at the same time. With slotting, this situation has improved significantly and there are no such queues as before - Demchenko said.

In addition, Demchenko said that passenger traffic began to increase from the first days of June.

The same trend was observed last year. In May, about 80-85 thousand citizens crossed the border on weekdays, and on weekends these figures could rise to about 90-95 thousand. Now the border crossing figures remain at over 100 thousand people crossing the border daily, both entering and leaving - Demchenko said.

According to him, the advantage now goes to leaving Ukraine.

The main category of those crossing the border, 85% are citizens of Ukraine. Most of them are women and children, and the elderly. The proportion of men crossing the border is not increasing - added the spokesman of the SBGS.

Addition

The "eQueue" system operates at 29 checkpoints for bus transport. 23 of them have a slotting function, that is, the ability to book a specific time to cross the border.

Currently, the slotting system within the "eQueue" is valid at the checkpoint on the border with Romania, Slovakia and Hungary. It also operates at 10 checkpoints with Moldova and 4 checkpoints with Poland.

You can choose the time at 10 checkpoints with Moldova:

"Mohyliv-Podilskyi - Otach";

"Mamalyga - Kryva";

"Vinogradivka - Vulcanesti";

"Maloyaroslavets 1 - Chadyr-Lunga";

"Novi Troyani - Chadyr-Lunga";

"Reni - Giurgiulesti";

"Serpnieve 1 - Basarabiaska";

"Starokazache - Tudora";

"Tabaki - Mirne";

"Rososhany - Briceni"

The SBGS reported that with the beginning of the summer holidays and the activation of the tourist season, passenger traffic through border checkpoints in the Lviv region increased by 25%, and according to forecasts, the increase may reach up to 40% compared to the normal mode.