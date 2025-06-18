Demchenko on buses at checkpoints: the queue situation has improved thanks to "eQueue"

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 11029 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 33932 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
08:06 AM • 74663 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 51003 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 68097 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 99255 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 219673 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 223383 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 200428 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 229042 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
43%
748mm
Popular news
13 enemy UAVs attacked Zaporizhzhia: the consequences are devastating (video)June 18, 03:39 AM • 18863 views
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 21June 18, 04:45 AM • 85490 views
Flights to tourist Bali canceled after volcano eruption in IndonesiaJune 18, 05:19 AM • 9788 views
The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading 09:07 AM • 35570 views
The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC News11:20 AM • 19402 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 139963 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 367298 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 412391 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 410855 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 479785 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mikhail Fedorov
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Iran
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 85560 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 143908 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 155299 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 214400 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118981 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Financial Times
The New York Times
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Demchenko on buses at checkpoints: the queue situation has improved thanks to "eQueue"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

Thanks to the introduction of "eQueue" for buses, queues at checkpoints have decreased. Since the beginning of June, passenger traffic has increased, especially for departures from Ukraine, where 85% are women and children.

Demchenko on buses at checkpoints: the queue situation has improved thanks to "eQueue"

Thanks to the introduction of the "eQueue" service for buses, the situation with queues at checkpoints has improved. Previously, dozens of buses could wait to cross the border at the same time. With the introduction of slotting, there are no queues like before. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a press conference, reports UNN correspondent.

Now the situation with buses (at checkpoints - ed.) is much better than it was before, because for buses also in most directions "eQueue" with slotting is introduced, when at a specific hour, on a specific day, the vehicle must arrive at the checkpoint to cross the border"

- Demchenko said.

According to him, before the introduction of "eQueue", most carriers could arrive at any checkpoint at the same time. This applied to the border with Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia.

There were cases when dozens of buses were waiting to cross the border at the same time. With slotting, this situation has improved significantly and there are no such queues as before

- Demchenko said.

2 million border crossings in the eQueue: Poland is the most popular destination29.05.25, 12:09 • 2566 views

In addition, Demchenko said that passenger traffic began to increase from the first days of June.

The same trend was observed last year. In May, about 80-85 thousand citizens crossed the border on weekdays, and on weekends these figures could rise to about 90-95 thousand. Now the border crossing figures remain at over 100 thousand people crossing the border daily, both entering and leaving

 - Demchenko said.

According to him, the advantage now goes to leaving Ukraine.

The main category of those crossing the border, 85% are citizens of Ukraine. Most of them are women and children, and the elderly. The proportion of men crossing the border is not increasing

- added the spokesman of the SBGS.

Addition

The "eQueue" system operates at 29 checkpoints for bus transport. 23 of them have a slotting function, that is, the ability to book a specific time to cross the border.

Currently, the slotting system within the "eQueue" is valid at the checkpoint on the border with Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.  It also operates at 10 checkpoints with Moldova and 4 checkpoints with Poland.

You can choose the time at 10 checkpoints with Moldova: 

  • "Mohyliv-Podilskyi - Otach";
    • "Mamalyga - Kryva";
      • "Vinogradivka - Vulcanesti";
        • "Maloyaroslavets 1 - Chadyr-Lunga";
          • "Novi Troyani - Chadyr-Lunga";
            • "Reni - Giurgiulesti";
              • "Serpnieve 1 - Basarabiaska";
                • "Starokazache - Tudora";
                  • "Tabaki - Mirne";
                    • "Rososhany - Briceni"

                      The SBGS reported that with the beginning of the summer holidays and the activation of the tourist season, passenger traffic through border checkpoints in the Lviv region increased by 25%, and according to forecasts, the increase may reach up to 40% compared to the normal mode.

                      Anna Murashko

                      Anna Murashko

                      SocietyEconomy
                      State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
                      Romania
                      Slovakia
                      Hungary
                      Ukraine
                      Moldova
                      Poland
                      Tesla
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      .
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      S&P 500
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      ,
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      Brent Oil
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      .
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      Gold
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      ,
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      Gas TTF
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      .
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9