Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Defense Forces repel over 90 Russian attacks in Kursk region - General Staff

Defense Forces repel over 90 Russian attacks in Kursk region - General Staff

Over the last day, 218 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The enemy carried out 64 air strikes, used 2,700 kamikaze drones and fired over 5,000 times at Ukrainian positions.

Over the past day, January 6, 218 combat engagements took place in the frontline. In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 94 attacks by Russian occupants. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, reports UNN.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 64 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 95 drones and using 2,700 kamikaze drones. In addition, it made over five thousand attacks, 163 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two radar stations, two air defense facilities, as well as another important object of the Russian invaders.

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled three enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

Four occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault near the settlements of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Topoly and Zahryzove.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 13 times. They tried to advance near Nadiya, Pershotravneve, Terny, Yampolivka, Zarichne and Makiivka.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice near Belogorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, five firefights were registered in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora and in the direction of Stupochky.

In Toretsk sector, the enemy made eight attacks near Shcherbynivka and Toretsk.

City on fire: what Toretsk, Donetsk region, looks like06.01.25, 20:58 • 26433 views

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 41 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Ukrainka, Yasenove, Novoyelizavetivka, Tarasivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud and Pokrovsk.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 26 attacks on the positions of our troops near Slovianka, Sribne, Andriivka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove and Dachne.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy carried out 13 offensives against the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Yantarne, Dachne and Kostyantynopolske.

In the Orikhivsk sector, our troops successfully repelled one enemy attack near Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of our units twice without success.

In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 94 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched nine air strikes, using nine guided bombs, and fired 372 artillery shells at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities.

Kursk operation: Occupants' losses in 5 months exceeded 38 thousand06.01.25, 22:24 • 49678 views

The enemy did not conduct any assault operations in the Gulyaypillia sector yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is using artillery from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

Contact us about advertising