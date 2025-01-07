Defense Forces repel over 90 Russian attacks in Kursk region - General Staff

Over the past day, January 6, 218 combat engagements took place in the frontline. In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 94 attacks by Russian occupants. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, reports UNN.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 64 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 95 drones and using 2,700 kamikaze drones. In addition, it made over five thousand attacks, 163 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two radar stations, two air defense facilities, as well as another important object of the Russian invaders.

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled three enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

Four occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault near the settlements of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Topoly and Zahryzove.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 13 times. They tried to advance near Nadiya, Pershotravneve, Terny, Yampolivka, Zarichne and Makiivka.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice near Belogorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, five firefights were registered in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora and in the direction of Stupochky.

In Toretsk sector, the enemy made eight attacks near Shcherbynivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 41 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Ukrainka, Yasenove, Novoyelizavetivka, Tarasivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud and Pokrovsk.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 26 attacks on the positions of our troops near Slovianka, Sribne, Andriivka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove and Dachne.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy carried out 13 offensives against the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Yantarne, Dachne and Kostyantynopolske.

In the Orikhivsk sector, our troops successfully repelled one enemy attack near Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of our units twice without success.

In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 94 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched nine air strikes, using nine guided bombs, and fired 372 artillery shells at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities.

The enemy did not conduct any assault operations in the Gulyaypillia sector yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is using artillery from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.