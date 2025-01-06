City on fire: what Toretsk, Donetsk region, looks like

Russian troops are using scorched earth tactics and intensifying their assaults on Toretsk, Donetsk region. The Interior Ministry released a video shot by the "Predator" brigade of the Patrol Police of Ukraine showing what the city looks like, UNN reports.

This is what Toretsk looks like now... The city is on fire, the enemy is intensifying its assaults. The Russian army uses its usual scorched earth tactics, bringing only grief and destruction - the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Addendum

As of 16:00, the enemy attacked twice near Shcherbynivka in the Toretsk sector . Katerynivka, Toretsk and Oleksandro-Kalynove were hit by air strikes.

Recall

On December 31, Viktor Tregubov, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, reported that city battles were taking place in Toretsk, Donetsk region, and that Russians were trying to break through Shcherbynivka.