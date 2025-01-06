City on fire: what Toretsk, Donetsk region, looks like

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 42871 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145530 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126308 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133983 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133450 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170045 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110440 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163335 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104432 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113941 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 93290 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129446 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128117 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 91711 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100999 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145540 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170051 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163339 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191113 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180355 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128117 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129446 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142565 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134217 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151425 views
City on fire: what Toretsk, Donetsk region, looks like

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26433 views

Russian troops intensify their assaults in Toretsk, Donetsk region. The enemy is using scorched earth tactics.

Russian troops are using scorched earth tactics and intensifying their assaults on Toretsk, Donetsk region. The Interior Ministry released a video shot by the "Predator" brigade of the Patrol Police of Ukraine showing what the city looks like, UNN reports.

This is what Toretsk looks like now... The city is on fire, the enemy is intensifying its assaults. The Russian army uses its usual scorched earth tactics, bringing only grief and destruction

- the Interior Ministry said in a statement. 

Addendum

As of 16:00, the enemy attacked twice near Shcherbynivka in the Toretsk sector . Katerynivka, Toretsk and Oleksandro-Kalynove were hit by air strikes.

Recall

On December 31, Viktor Tregubov, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, reported that city battles were taking place in Toretsk, Donetsk region, and that Russians were trying to break through Shcherbynivka. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

