Defense Forces hit Uragan MLRS, UAV control points, concentrations of manpower, and the enemy's FPV production center

On February 5 and the night of February 6, the Defense Forces inflicted fire damage on a number of enemy military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, a "Uragan" MLRS, UAV control points, concentrations of manpower, and an enemy FPV production center were hit. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, on February 5 and the night of February 6, inflicted fire damage on a number of enemy military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. - the report states.

In particular, in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, in the area of the settlement of Novomayorske, an enemy "Uragan" multiple rocket launcher system was hit. And in the area of the city of Chasiv Yar, a concentration of enemy manpower was recorded as being hit.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, our soldiers struck a concentration of enemy manpower in the area of the settlement of Rivnopillia; an enemy UAV control point in the area of Huliaipole and a logistics warehouse in the area of the settlement of Rivne were hit. In addition, in the area of the settlement of Komysh-Zoria, a center for the production of FPV drones and the training of enemy pilots was recorded as being hit.

The losses of the occupiers and the extent of the damage are being clarified. The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to take targeted actions to reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities and combat potential. - added the General Staff.

Recall

SBU drones struck an experimental plant in the Tver region, which produces components for "decilin-M" rocket fuel for X-55 and X-101 missiles. After the hits, a large-scale fire broke out on the plant's territory.