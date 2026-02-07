Defense Forces hit Uragan MLRS, UAV control points, concentrations of manpower, and the enemy's FPV production center

$43.140.00
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missiles
10:00 AM • 2734 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
06:00 AM • 12052 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
February 6, 04:55 PM • 25960 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
February 6, 04:00 PM • 40214 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 35173 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 29416 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
February 6, 02:41 PM • 38494 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
February 6, 12:09 PM • 15583 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
February 6, 11:00 AM • 37829 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Russian troops are looking for alternatives to Starlink at the front - "Flash"
Ukraine under combined enemy attack: explosions in Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and Burshtyn
ISW: Kremlin insists on Ukraine's full diplomatic and military capitulation
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideas
Due to Russia's night attack, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce generation capacity - Ukrenergo
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideas
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
February 6, 02:41 PM • 38492 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinic
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
February 6, 11:00 AM • 37828 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name
Defense Forces hit Uragan MLRS, UAV control points, concentrations of manpower, and the enemy's FPV production center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

On February 5 and 6, the Defense Forces inflicted fire damage on enemy military targets in the occupied territories. An Uragan MLRS, UAV control points, concentrations of manpower, and an FPV production center were hit.

Defense Forces hit Uragan MLRS, UAV control points, concentrations of manpower, and the enemy's FPV production center

On February 5 and the night of February 6, the Defense Forces inflicted fire damage on a number of enemy military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, a "Uragan" MLRS, UAV control points, concentrations of manpower, and an enemy FPV production center were hit. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, on February 5 and the night of February 6, inflicted fire damage on a number of enemy military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

- the report states.

In particular, in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, in the area of the settlement of Novomayorske, an enemy "Uragan" multiple rocket launcher system was hit. And in the area of the city of Chasiv Yar, a concentration of enemy manpower was recorded as being hit.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, our soldiers struck a concentration of enemy manpower in the area of the settlement of Rivnopillia; an enemy UAV control point in the area of Huliaipole and a logistics warehouse in the area of the settlement of Rivne were hit. In addition, in the area of the settlement of Komysh-Zoria, a center for the production of FPV drones and the training of enemy pilots was recorded as being hit.

The losses of the occupiers and the extent of the damage are being clarified. The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to take targeted actions to reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities and combat potential.

- added the General Staff.

Recall

SBU drones struck an experimental plant in the Tver region, which produces components for "decilin-M" rocket fuel for X-55 and X-101 missiles. After the hits, a large-scale fire broke out on the plant's territory.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

