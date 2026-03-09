Defense Forces hit S-300 in Crimea and Buk-M3 in Luhansk region, and also struck enemy command and observation posts

$43.730.0850.540.36
12:46 PM • 8860 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 18007 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
10:16 AM • 11548 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 29898 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 26816 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 44993 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 64488 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 105317 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55692 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 47293 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible items
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible items
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 29899 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - Reuters
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian women
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested
Defense Forces hit S-300 in Crimea and Buk-M3 in Luhansk region, and also struck enemy command and observation posts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1094 views

Ukrainian military hit Russian air defense systems in Crimea and Luhansk region, as well as command posts in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Enemy personnel were also targeted.

Defense Forces hit S-300 in Crimea and Buk-M3 in Luhansk region, and also struck enemy command and observation posts

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit air defense systems, command and observation posts, and areas of enemy personnel concentration, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on March 8 and the night of March 9 hit enemy air defense systems – a radar station from the S-300 air defense system in the area of Spokoyne (TOT Autonomous Republic of Crimea), as well as a Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system in the area of Lymanchuk (TOT Luhansk region).

- reported the General Staff.

Defense Forces destroyed a Ka-27 helicopter, hit an Iskander OTRK concentration area in Crimea, and enemy air defense systems06.03.26, 21:29 • 8213 views

In addition, Ukrainian military personnel carried out a series of strikes on command and observation posts (COPs) of Russian aggressor units. In particular, a COP of a unit from the "Rubicon" in the area of the city of Donetsk was hit, as well as enemy command and observation posts in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Chervonocelivka, Gogolivka of Zaporizhzhia region and Zachativka in Donetsk region.

Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command posts08.03.26, 13:12 • 55692 views

Among other things, areas of enemy personnel concentration in the areas of Rodynske and Poltavka, Donetsk region, as well as Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region, were hit. The extent of the damage and other results are being clarified.

- summarized the General Staff.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Buk air defense system
Armed Forces of Ukraine
S-300 missile system
Crimea
Donetsk