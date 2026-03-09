Defense Forces hit S-300 in Crimea and Buk-M3 in Luhansk region, and also struck enemy command and observation posts

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit air defense systems, command and observation posts, and areas of enemy personnel concentration, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on March 8 and the night of March 9 hit enemy air defense systems – a radar station from the S-300 air defense system in the area of Spokoyne (TOT Autonomous Republic of Crimea), as well as a Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system in the area of Lymanchuk (TOT Luhansk region). - reported the General Staff.

Defense Forces destroyed a Ka-27 helicopter, hit an Iskander OTRK concentration area in Crimea, and enemy air defense systems

In addition, Ukrainian military personnel carried out a series of strikes on command and observation posts (COPs) of Russian aggressor units. In particular, a COP of a unit from the "Rubicon" in the area of the city of Donetsk was hit, as well as enemy command and observation posts in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Chervonocelivka, Gogolivka of Zaporizhzhia region and Zachativka in Donetsk region.

Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command posts