US President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not brought Russia and Ukraine any closer to peace. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the third round of direct talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials, which took place on Wednesday in Istanbul, yielded few results - in particular, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, said that "we have no progress on a ceasefire or truce."

This stalemate underscored how Trump's recent warnings did little to push Moscow toward concessions - the authors point out.

They emphasize that Russia has been relentlessly advancing on the battlefield in recent weeks and intensifying its attacks on Ukrainian settlements.

So far, this is a continuation of the same diplomatic Kabuki. At least from the Russian side, Mr. Putin, for obvious reasons, is not yet interested in a deal that does not meet his terms - the publication quotes Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia and Eurasia Center in Berlin.

Trump wants to personally decide on sanctions against Russia - White House spokeswoman

The authors note that although Trump has expressed growing frustration with Putin's continued attacks on Ukraine, he has not taken action to pressure Moscow that would be necessary to end the war.

He will likely continue to put off the situation and try to wait and see what happens, rather than proactively investing in the only likely viable strategy for achieving peace on terms Ukraine can agree to, which is to help Ukrainians exhaust the Russians to such an extent that they gain no territorial gains at all - says the expert.

According to the authors, the Patriot missiles that Trump promised to provide will help strengthen Ukraine's air defense, but will not fundamentally change the balance of power in the war. High-ranking American and European officials warn that Russia's arsenal of drones and missiles striking Ukrainian cities significantly exceeds the number of Patriot missiles that the West can deliver to Kyiv.

Recall

Russia does not hide that it does not want a ceasefire, because, in its opinion, Russian troops are advancing on the front and defeating Ukraine, but this is not true. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhiy after talks in Turkey between Ukraine and Russia.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Russia over the war in Ukraine. He announced the introduction of 100% secondary tariffs if an agreement with Ukraine is not concluded within 50 days.

The Office of the President of Ukraine reacted to the new deadline from the US for Putin, stating that "50 days to think is too much."

Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself