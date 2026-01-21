$43.180.08
03:14 PM
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
02:44 PM • 10128 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
02:30 PM • 10151 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 20143 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 26544 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 18513 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 20303 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 38229 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 57401 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 49418 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Danylo Sikan officially became an "Anderlecht" player: how much money did the Belgian club pay for the Ukrainian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Ukrainian forward Danylo Sikan officially became a player of Belgian "Anderlecht", signing a contract until the summer of 2030. "Anderlecht" paid "Trabzonspor" about 4 million euros for the transfer of the 24-year-old forward.

Danylo Sikan officially became an "Anderlecht" player: how much money did the Belgian club pay for the Ukrainian

Ukrainian forward Danylo Sikan has officially become a player for Belgian club Anderlecht. The Ukrainian's previous club before this transfer was Turkish "Trabzonspor". The signing of the contract was announced by the club itself, as well as by Danylo on his official Instagram page, UNN reports.

Details

The 24-year-old forward signed a long-term agreement until the summer of 2030, which indicates the club's serious plans and trust in the Ukrainian's potential. According to Turkish media, "Anderlecht" paid "Trabzonspor" about 4 million euros, and the transfer also includes bonuses and a share of the player's next sale.

In his social networks, the Ukrainian bid farewell to "Trabzonspor", touchingly thanking the team and fans for his time in Turkey and expressing hope for a successful career in Belgium.

My story with "Trabzonspor" ends today. From the first day I arrived, I felt the unique spirit of this city and the legendary passion of our fans. I am grateful for every minute spent on the field. Many thanks to my teammates, coaching staff, and especially the passionate fans who supported us in every battle. It's time for a new challenge, but I will always cherish the memories we created here. Good luck to the entire "Trabzonspor" family

- wrote the footballer.

It should be noted that Sikan joined the Turkish club in January 2025 after moving from Shakhtar Donetsk. During this period, he played more than 30 matches and scored seven goals in all tournaments. Earlier, he had already established himself as one of Ukraine's most promising forwards, which earned him a call-up to the national team.

Start of Euro 2026 Futsal Championship: Ukraine's national team announced its final squad21.01.26, 12:54

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports
Social network
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
Belgium
Turkey
Ukraine