Danylo Sikan officially became an "Anderlecht" player: how much money did the Belgian club pay for the Ukrainian

Ukrainian forward Danylo Sikan has officially become a player for Belgian club Anderlecht. The Ukrainian's previous club before this transfer was Turkish "Trabzonspor". The signing of the contract was announced by the club itself, as well as by Danylo on his official Instagram page, UNN reports.

Details

The 24-year-old forward signed a long-term agreement until the summer of 2030, which indicates the club's serious plans and trust in the Ukrainian's potential. According to Turkish media, "Anderlecht" paid "Trabzonspor" about 4 million euros, and the transfer also includes bonuses and a share of the player's next sale.

In his social networks, the Ukrainian bid farewell to "Trabzonspor", touchingly thanking the team and fans for his time in Turkey and expressing hope for a successful career in Belgium.

My story with "Trabzonspor" ends today. From the first day I arrived, I felt the unique spirit of this city and the legendary passion of our fans. I am grateful for every minute spent on the field. Many thanks to my teammates, coaching staff, and especially the passionate fans who supported us in every battle. It's time for a new challenge, but I will always cherish the memories we created here. Good luck to the entire "Trabzonspor" family - wrote the footballer.

It should be noted that Sikan joined the Turkish club in January 2025 after moving from Shakhtar Donetsk. During this period, he played more than 30 matches and scored seven goals in all tournaments. Earlier, he had already established himself as one of Ukraine's most promising forwards, which earned him a call-up to the national team.

