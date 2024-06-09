Czech Republic to train 4 thousand Ukrainian soldiers on its territory

The Czech Republic can train 4 thousand Ukrainian servicemen this year, but on the territory of its own country. Prague does not plan to send instructors to Ukraine. This statement was made by Czech Defense Minister Yana Chernokhova in an interview with CTK, reports UNN.

Details

Yana Chernova said that there is no need to send Czech instructors to Ukraine due to the geographical proximity of the two countries.

According to her, 4 thousand Ukrainian soldiers were trained in the Czech Republic last year. The same number was approved for this year, but the implementation of these plans will depend on the pace of mobilization in Ukraine.

She noted that if information is received, the Czech Republic provides training facilities and instructors.

At the same time, France and other countries are considering training military defense forces on their territory due to their geographical distance from Ukraine, the Czech Defense Minister stressed.

France plans to create a coalition of instructors to send to Ukraine