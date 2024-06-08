France plans to create a coalition of instructors to send to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
France plans to create a coalition of countries to send military instructors to Ukraine to conduct exercises on Ukrainian territory in response to Ukraine's request for assistance in defending against Russian aggression.
France will work to expand the coalition of countries that send their military instructors to Ukraine for exercises. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference with President Vladimir Zelensky, reports UNN.
Details
Macron was asked if he was ready to send French military instructors to Ukraine, and at what stage this decision is now.
We have decided that we want to have a coalition [to send foreign military instructors to Ukraine], and many of our partners have already given their consent
Macron noted that he will work on expanding this coalition to respond to Ukraine's requests, because today Ukraine is mobilizing much more people and they will need to be trained.
It is much more effective and practical to train these people on Ukrainian territory under certain conditions – this is a legitimate request
Macron stressed that his state wants to do everything possible so that Ukraine can continue to defend itself from Russian aggression.
Therefore, when Ukraine asks us to train mobilized soldiers on its sovereign territory, is this an escalation? No. This is not sending European soldiers to the front line – it is recognizing Ukrainian sovereignty on its territory
France plans to train 4 500 Ukrainian soldiers-Macron07.06.24, 21:02 • 65177 views