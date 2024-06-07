France plans to train 4 500 Ukrainian soldiers-Macron

France plans to train 4 500 soldiers as part of efforts to regenerate Ukrainian forces. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

"We have decided that France will fully staff and train the personnel of the full brigade as part of efforts to regenerate Ukrainian forces. We are talking about training a total of 4 500 soldiers," Macron said.

France has updated the official list of military assistance to Ukraine, which Paris has transferred since the beginning of this year. The updated list includes aerial bombs, armored vehicles, drones, and ammunition.