Czech Prime Minister supports ban on social media for children under 15

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš stated that he supports banning the use of social media by children under 15, following France's example, UNN reports with reference to Radio Prague.

Details

According to the Czech Prime Minister, some experts claim that social media is harmful to children. A number of countries are considering similar measures.

"I am for it, because, as I know, experts say it is very harmful to children. We must protect our children," Babiš said.

Recall

In Australia, a ban on access to social media for children under 16 was introduced in December last year. Similar restrictions are also being considered or prepared in Denmark, Spain, Slovenia, Turkey, Greece, and the United Kingdom. In France, the lower house of parliament approved a law in January banning the use of social media by children under 15. The European Parliament has also called for restricting children's and adolescents' access to social media.

