Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
05:37 PM • 8444 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
04:39 PM • 12857 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 15078 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 17942 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 17815 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 13212 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 11500 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 23925 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 37907 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Czech Prime Minister supports ban on social media for children under 15

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš advocates for a ban on social media use for children under 15, citing expert opinions on their harm. Similar measures are being considered by other countries, including France, where such a law has already been approved.

Czech Prime Minister supports ban on social media for children under 15

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš stated that he supports banning the use of social media by children under 15, following France's example, UNN reports with reference to Radio Prague.

Details

According to the Czech Prime Minister, some experts claim that social media is harmful to children. A number of countries are considering similar measures.

"I am for it, because, as I know, experts say it is very harmful to children. We must protect our children," Babiš said.

Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?29.01.26, 19:45 • 99794 views

Recall

In Australia, a ban on access to social media for children under 16 was introduced in December last year. Similar restrictions are also being considered or prepared in Denmark, Spain, Slovenia, Turkey, Greece, and the United Kingdom. In France, the lower house of parliament approved a law in January banning the use of social media by children under 15. The European Parliament has also called for restricting children's and adolescents' access to social media.

France's ban on social media for teenagers under 15 supported by lawmakers: what's next27.01.26, 16:49 • 3515 views

Antonina Tumanova

