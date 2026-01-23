$43.180.08
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 million
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Czech Aero Vodochody offers Ukraine new L-39 Skyfox aircraft instead of scarce L-159s

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

The Czech aircraft manufacturer Aero Vodochody is offering Ukraine new L-39 Skyfox jet aircraft. This comes after the Czech Republic was unable to transfer L-159 attack aircraft due to their critical importance to its own air force.

Czech Aero Vodochody offers Ukraine new L-39 Skyfox aircraft instead of scarce L-159s

Czech aircraft manufacturer Aero Vodochody has offered to supply Ukraine with its new L-39 Skyfox jet aircraft. This initiative came after official Prague acknowledged the impossibility of transferring L-159 attack aircraft, as they remain critically important for the Czech Republic's own air force. This was reported by Radio Prague, writes UNN.

Details

Czech President Petr Pavel recently confirmed that Kyiv had expressed interest in purchasing L-159 aircraft. However, since the production of this model has been discontinued and the existing aircraft are on combat duty, the manufacturer offered a more modern alternative - the L-39 Skyfox.

"By promising Ukraine planes, the president acted like a bull in a china shop": why the Czech Foreign Minister criticized Pavel18.01.26, 15:25 • 10911 views

Aero Vodochody notes that the Skyfox is significantly cheaper to operate and ideally suited for a wide range of tasks facing the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Multifunctionality and drone combat

According to the company, the L-39 Skyfox can be effectively used not only for training pilots to fly modern fighters, but also for light combat missions. In particular, the manufacturer is betting on the aircraft's capabilities in drone interception operations, which is extremely relevant for protecting Ukrainian airspace. The Skyfox is equipped with modern avionics and an engine that provides high reliability when performing complex maneuvers. 

Czech Republic refuses to sell L-159 attack aircraft to Ukraine, "they are more needed by the Czech army" – Prime Minister Babiš20.01.26, 22:56 • 5897 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Petr Pavel
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Czech Republic
Ukraine