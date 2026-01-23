Czech Aero Vodochody offers Ukraine new L-39 Skyfox aircraft instead of scarce L-159s

Czech aircraft manufacturer Aero Vodochody has offered to supply Ukraine with its new L-39 Skyfox jet aircraft. This initiative came after official Prague acknowledged the impossibility of transferring L-159 attack aircraft, as they remain critically important for the Czech Republic's own air force. This was reported by Radio Prague, writes UNN.

Details

Czech President Petr Pavel recently confirmed that Kyiv had expressed interest in purchasing L-159 aircraft. However, since the production of this model has been discontinued and the existing aircraft are on combat duty, the manufacturer offered a more modern alternative - the L-39 Skyfox.

Aero Vodochody notes that the Skyfox is significantly cheaper to operate and ideally suited for a wide range of tasks facing the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Multifunctionality and drone combat

According to the company, the L-39 Skyfox can be effectively used not only for training pilots to fly modern fighters, but also for light combat missions. In particular, the manufacturer is betting on the aircraft's capabilities in drone interception operations, which is extremely relevant for protecting Ukrainian airspace. The Skyfox is equipped with modern avionics and an engine that provides high reliability when performing complex maneuvers.

