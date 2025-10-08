$41.320.03
Cyclone to cover almost all of Ukraine: October 9 to bring rain, clouds, and cool weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

On October 9, an active cyclone from Crimea will cover most of Ukraine, bringing wet and cloudy weather with rain. Daytime temperatures will range from +10 to +19 °C, with some areas in the west and Carpathians experiencing temperatures below +10 degrees.

Cyclone to cover almost all of Ukraine: October 9 to bring rain, clouds, and cool weather

On Wednesday, October 9, an active cyclone from Crimea will cover most of Ukraine. Wet, cloudy weather with rains is expected. Daytime temperatures will range from +10 to +19 °C depending on the region, UNN reports with reference to forecaster Natalka Didenko.

Tomorrow, October 9, an active cyclone will move from Crimea slightly to the north and its influence will cover almost all of Ukraine. Therefore, on Thursday, cloudy, wet weather with periodic rains will prevail everywhere.

- she reported.

At the same time, Didenko noted that "the far west of Ukraine, part of the center will avoid serious precipitation." Also, in the afternoon, the rain will take a break in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

The air temperature during the day will fluctuate within +10+13 degrees, the warmest strip will stretch from Odesa region to Poltava region... in it, +14+19 degrees are expected.

- Didenko indicated.

According to her information, in Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi regions and in the Carpathians, the air temperature will sometimes be below +10 degrees. In Kyiv, on October 9, it will be cloudy and damp. During the day, up to +12 degrees are forecast.

Dress according to the forecast, or better yet, according to the weather - don't forget hats, caps, hoods, umbrellas. Meteopaths - we sympathize, because such a transition to a typical autumn without an Indian summer on the horizon (for now!) leads astray to family doctors.

- the forecaster summarized.

