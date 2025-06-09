Cyclist injured in Lviv region while descending from the mountain - SES

In the Lviv region, a 39-year-old cyclist was injured while descending from Mount Vysokyi Verkh. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the State Emergency Service.

Details

The incident occurred during active recreation in the mountains. During the descent, the man was injured, so rescuers and medics arrived at the scene.

Rescuers of the Slavske mountain rescue unit immobilized the victim with the help of a medical board, then put on a neck collar, lowered him to the foot of the mountain and handed him over to doctors for further hospitalization - it says in the message.

The SES does not specify the condition of the victim at the time of hospitalization.

Let us remind you

At a ski resort in the Lviv region, a 12-year-old boy from Kyiv died while skiing down the mountain. The child suffered a fatal head injury after falling while skiing.

Edgars Rinkēvičs suffered a serious arm injury after falling off his bicycle.

In Kharkiv, a TCC car hit a cyclist who suddenly turned towards the car.

In Uzhhorod, 16 children were injured, 3 of them suffered serious injuries, including broken legs and bruised spines, when a rope broke in a rope park, causing them to fall from a height of 1.5 meters.

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, a 14-year-old teenager fell from a rope track. The boy was hospitalized with numerous injuries, and the police opened a criminal investigation.

The body of a 20-year-old boy, who fell from an attraction yesterday due to a broken cable, was recovered from the Dnipro. The police have opened proceedings.