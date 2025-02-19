Currency exchange rates for February 19: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.57 to the dollar, strengthening it by 2 kopecks. In banks and exchange offices, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.40-41.95, the euro at UAH 43.30-43.90.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.5705 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 2 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.57 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.46 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 09:00 am:
- The dollar can be bought at UAH 41.95 and sold at UAH 41.40 in banks. The euro can be bought for UAH 43.90 and sold for UAH 43.30 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.61-41.64, and the euro at UAH 43.50-43.51.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.98-41.01 for the dollar and UAH 44.12-44.13 for the euro, respectively.
