Currency exchange rates for February 19: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.5705 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 2 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.57 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.46 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 09:00 am:

The dollar can be bought at UAH 41.95 and sold at UAH 41.40 in banks. The euro can be bought for UAH 43.90 and sold for UAH 43.30 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.61-41.64, and the euro at UAH 43.50-43.51.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.98-41.01 for the dollar and UAH 44.12-44.13 for the euro, respectively.

