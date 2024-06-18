$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Currency exchange rate as of June 18: hryvnia strengthened by 5 kopecks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30411 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 40.6485 UAH/USD, strengthening the hryvnia by 5 kopecks.

Currency exchange rate as of June 18: hryvnia strengthened by 5 kopecks

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 40.6485 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 5 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 40.64 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.53 UAH/euro.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:

- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.50 and sold for UAH 40.55 in banks.

- The euro can be bought for UAH 44.30 and sold for UAH 43.58 in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 40.88-40.98, and the euro at UAH 44.10-44.26.

- On the interbank market, the rates are UAH 40.63-40.65 for the dollar and UAH 43.54-43.55 for the euro, respectively.

Recall

Japan will provide $188 million to Ukrainian businesses.

Iryna Kolesnik

