Cryptocurrencies fell by an average of 20-30%

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 27514 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67839 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102922 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106283 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124349 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102451 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130132 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103560 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113311 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106871 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103442 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93918 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112870 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107318 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 27514 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124349 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130132 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162986 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153060 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 1407 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8691 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107318 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112870 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138694 views
Cryptocurrencies fell by an average of 20-30%

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39986 views

The cryptocurrency market suffered a sharp decline after Trump imposed new trade tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico. Bitcoin hit a three-week low, and ether lost a quarter of its value in three days.

At the beginning of the week, the cryptocurrency market suffered significant losses, with bitcoin falling to its lowest level in three weeks. Investors reacted to the growing risk of a trade war, which led to a massive sell-off in financial markets. Writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hit a three-week low of $91,441.89 overnight, and as of 09:41 GMT, its value was $95,730.35, down 6.2% from the previous day. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by capitalization, suffered an even bigger decline, losing almost 25% of its value in three days, the largest decline since November 2022. Its last price was $2,592.14.

The collapse of cryptocurrencies occurred after US President Donald Trump imposed a 25% duty on imports from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariffs on goods from China. In response, Canada and Mexico promised countermeasures, and China announced its intention to appeal these decisions to the World Trade Organization.

It may be painful for America, but it's worth it: Trump on tariff hikes03.02.25, 03:16 • 107628 views

According to CoinGecko, more than 25% of the 100 largest cryptocurrencies have experienced a 20% or more drop in value over the past day. Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN.O) also lost 5.5% in the previous trading.

The market remains volatile as it operates around the clock and remains sensitive to general market sentiment. Investors fear that the new tariffs will have a negative impact on economic growth, corporate profits and inflation.

After Musk: Facebook's parent company negotiates reincorporation outside Delaware - FT01.02.25, 14:10 • 52948 views

Market experts have different opinions on the reaction of cryptocurrencies to the crisis. According to Chris Weston, head of analytics at Pepperstone, cryptocurrencies are the main indicator of market risks, especially on weekends. At the same time, Joseph Edwards of Enigma Securities notes that bitcoin is falling more slowly than ether, as investors often perceive it as a “risk-free asset” similar to gold.

Recall 

The cryptocurrency market plummeted after Trump imposed new trade duties on China, Canada, and Mexico. Bitcoin dropped to $91,695, and Ether lost 22.7% of its value due to the outflow of investors from risky assets.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyNews of the World
bitcoinBitcoin
ethereumEthereum
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
canadaCanada
chinaChina
facebookFacebook

Contact us about advertising