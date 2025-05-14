"Critical Opportunity": US issues statement on possible talks in Istanbul

Possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul may bring the countries closer to achieving a ceasefire. This was stated during a briefing by the First Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department, Tommy Pigott, reports UNN.

Details

He emphasized that the potential negotiations in Istanbul are a chance to achieve a ceasefire and establish lasting peace.

As the president said, this is a critical opportunity to try to achieve a ceasefire and try to achieve lasting peace. The President has made it clear that he wants these direct talks to take place - said Pigott.

According to him, US President Donald Trump brought Ukraine and Russia closer to peace "more than in the years before he took office."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi believes that if the meeting in Turkey does not lead to a ceasefire, it will be a failure and will mean that Russia is not ready for diplomacy.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. She calls on Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire as a gesture of readiness for peace.

Austria offers Vienna for peace talks on the war in Ukraine - Chancellor