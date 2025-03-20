Crimea is Ukrainian, we did not discuss the issue of recognizing it as Russian with Trump - Zelenskyy

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15487 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 105194 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 167698 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105695 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342366 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173225 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144610 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196069 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124780 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108134 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
56%
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Crimea is Ukrainian, we did not discuss the issue of recognizing it as Russian with Trump - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12510 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he did not discuss the issue of Crimea with Donald Trump. He emphasized that Crimea is a Ukrainian peninsula, a unique nature and an integral part of Ukraine.

Crimea is Ukrainian, we did not discuss the issue of recognizing it as Russian with Trump - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he did not discuss the issue of recognizing Crimea as Russian territory with US President Donald Trump, and emphasized that Crimea is a Ukrainian peninsula. He said this during a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Norway, reports UNN.

The Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea... Trump did not raise this issue with me. We once talked to him about Crimea back in September in New York. He was just interested in what it looks like. Why Ukrainians love it so much, because he heard that Ukrainians love Crimea very much. We just talked about it. I told him that it is a unique nature, it is our integral part, it is our Ukrainian peninsula. Without Ukrainians, Crimea is dying, because all logistics are connected with mainland Ukraine - water, logistics. What is most important for tourism? Everyone will tell you - tourists. There has been no tourism in Crimea for 11 years. 3 million tourists came to Crimea in the summer. 2.8 million - Ukrainians 

- said Zelenskyy.

Reminder

The head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, reacted to media reports that US President Donald Trump may officially recognize the occupied Crimea as Russian territory as part of a ceasefire agreement.

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of recognizing Ukrainian Crimea as Russian territory during a future agreement to end the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

The invaders are bringing oil-contaminated soil from Anapa to Crimea, without properly disposing of it. This threatens an ecological disaster on the peninsula and poisons water resources.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Donald Trump
New York City
Norway
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
