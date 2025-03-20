Crimea is Ukrainian, we did not discuss the issue of recognizing it as Russian with Trump - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he did not discuss the issue of Crimea with Donald Trump. He emphasized that Crimea is a Ukrainian peninsula, a unique nature and an integral part of Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he did not discuss the issue of recognizing Crimea as Russian territory with US President Donald Trump, and emphasized that Crimea is a Ukrainian peninsula. He said this during a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Norway, reports UNN.
The Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea... Trump did not raise this issue with me. We once talked to him about Crimea back in September in New York. He was just interested in what it looks like. Why Ukrainians love it so much, because he heard that Ukrainians love Crimea very much. We just talked about it. I told him that it is a unique nature, it is our integral part, it is our Ukrainian peninsula. Without Ukrainians, Crimea is dying, because all logistics are connected with mainland Ukraine - water, logistics. What is most important for tourism? Everyone will tell you - tourists. There has been no tourism in Crimea for 11 years. 3 million tourists came to Crimea in the summer. 2.8 million - Ukrainians
Reminder
The head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, reacted to media reports that US President Donald Trump may officially recognize the occupied Crimea as Russian territory as part of a ceasefire agreement.
The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of recognizing Ukrainian Crimea as Russian territory during a future agreement to end the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.
The invaders are bringing oil-contaminated soil from Anapa to Crimea, without properly disposing of it. This threatens an ecological disaster on the peninsula and poisons water resources.