Trump does not see Russia as an equal, they will be disappointed - NSDC CCD

Russia is trying to pretend to resolve the fate of Europe and the war in Ukraine with US President Donald Trump, but they will be disappointed, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The Russians are trying to pretend that only they and Trump decide the fate of Europe and the war in Ukraine. They are trying to pretend that no other positions exist. However, disappointment and unmet expectations await them. Trump does not see Russia as an equal. And the goal of the US is to talk about the Arctic and Russia as a raw material appendage. The US talks about Europe and Ukraine with Europe and Ukraine. The reality that awaits Putin will once again not please him. - Kovalenko wrote.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders will hold a virtual meeting with US President Donald Trump on August 13.

The meeting will take place before his summit with Putin, scheduled for August 15 in Alaska.

