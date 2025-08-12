Trump and Putin in Alaska cannot discuss Ukraine without its participation - Zelenskyy

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
01:48 PM • 6334 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
01:29 PM • 7886 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 12859 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 28344 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 30165 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 35225 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 22524 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 17101 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
August 12, 08:17 AM • 13954 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
August 12, 06:06 AM • 14938 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4.1m/s
35%
755mm
Popular news
Occupiers in Donetsk region cut off water supply to homes due to refusal of Russian documents - CNSAugust 12, 05:04 AM • 12754 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 29918 views
Missile strike on training base in Ukraine kills foreign recruits - NYTAugust 12, 06:46 AM • 26258 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late AugustAugust 12, 07:04 AM • 38227 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 29934 views
Publications
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto01:48 PM • 6334 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period12:25 PM • 28344 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 30165 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 35225 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 30623 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jan Lipavský
Andriy Sybiha
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 30465 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 29072 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 185731 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 128582 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 244583 views
Actual
Truth Social
Facebook
Starlink
COVID-19
Financial Times

Trump and Putin in Alaska cannot discuss Ukraine without its participation - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

President Zelenskyy emphasized that discussing Ukraine at a meeting between Trump and Putin without Ukraine's participation is impossible. He stressed that a trilateral meeting of leaders is necessary to end the war.

Trump and Putin in Alaska cannot discuss Ukraine without its participation - Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not be able to discuss Ukraine without its participation during their meeting in Alaska. Only a trilateral meeting of leaders can end the war, stated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Details

If we talk about negotiations, they are important at the level of leaders, but it is impossible to talk about Ukraine without Ukraine, and no one will accept that. Therefore, the conversation between the President of the United States and Putin can certainly be important for the bilateral track, but they cannot accept anything about Ukraine without us.

- Zelenskyy said.

The head of state also expressed hope that Donald Trump understands that a trilateral meeting of leaders is necessary to end the war.

I believe that the President of the United States understands and realizes this. Of course, we will have a trilateral meeting at the level of leaders. I don't know the date, but if we want to end the war, then that's how it will be.

 - Zelenskyy noted.

He added that within the framework of the trilateral meeting, Ukraine will do everything to end the war.

Various issues will be raised there. We will certainly stand for the truth. Do everything to end this war. And I will lay out there all the necessary things that are in the Constitution.

- the head of state said.

Addition

Ukrainian and European leaders are concerned about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska. They fear that Trump could be deceived a second time, and Putin will use the meeting to strengthen his position.

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States