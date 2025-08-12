Trump and Putin in Alaska cannot discuss Ukraine without its participation - Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not be able to discuss Ukraine without its participation during their meeting in Alaska. Only a trilateral meeting of leaders can end the war, stated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Details

If we talk about negotiations, they are important at the level of leaders, but it is impossible to talk about Ukraine without Ukraine, and no one will accept that. Therefore, the conversation between the President of the United States and Putin can certainly be important for the bilateral track, but they cannot accept anything about Ukraine without us. - Zelenskyy said.

The head of state also expressed hope that Donald Trump understands that a trilateral meeting of leaders is necessary to end the war.

I believe that the President of the United States understands and realizes this. Of course, we will have a trilateral meeting at the level of leaders. I don't know the date, but if we want to end the war, then that's how it will be. - Zelenskyy noted.

He added that within the framework of the trilateral meeting, Ukraine will do everything to end the war.

Various issues will be raised there. We will certainly stand for the truth. Do everything to end this war. And I will lay out there all the necessary things that are in the Constitution. - the head of state said.

Addition

Ukrainian and European leaders are concerned about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska. They fear that Trump could be deceived a second time, and Putin will use the meeting to strengthen his position.