Court orders Trump administration to restore foreign aid funding

The decision was made on Thursday by District of Columbia Judge Amir Ali in response to a lawsuit filed by two health care organizations, UNN reports with reference to Associated Press and CourtListener.

On Thursday, a court ordered President Donald Trump's administration to temporarily lift a funding freeze that has crippled U.S. aid and development work around the world. The decision was made by D.C. Circuit Judge Amir Ali in response to a lawsuit filed by two health organizations that rely on U.S. government funding to run their programs abroad.

Importantly, this is the second decision that has caused a serious setback to the White House's efforts to eliminate the six-decade-old USAID.

President Donald Trump and his ally Elon Musk accuse USAID of not being in line with the Republican Party's agenda.

On January 20, 2025, the President issued an executive order entitled "Reassessment and Reorientation of United States Foreign Assistance." The order called for an immediate suspension of "United States foreign development assistance" and directed the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to "enforce this suspension through its appropriations authority.

In the days that followed, agency officials took steps to immediately suspend all foreign aid appropriated by Congress. The Secretary of State issued a memorandum suspending all new financial obligations pending a review of foreign assistance programs funded by or through the State Department and USAID.

USAID officials also issued instructions to suspend new funding, issue immediate cease and desist orders, and develop appropriate review standards.

The plaintiffs provided evidence of numerous letters of termination of programs and contracts resulting from these actions.

The Plaintiffs allege that they have suffered and will continue to suffer tremendous and concrete harm to their businesses, and that their core missions and existence are threatened by Defendants' actions. Among other things, Plaintiffs have provided evidence that they have been and will continue to be forced to close program offices, lay off or dismiss staff, and in some cases, close their businesses entirely.

Plaintiffs seek a temporary restraining order enjoining Defendants from implementing, enforcing, or otherwise complying with Executive Order 14169 and subsequent guidance and interpretations issued by the Department of State and USAID. - the court materials say.

After the court's decision, it is not yet known whether the US government will appeal the measure or adjust its strategy to limit foreign aid.

