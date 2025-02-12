ukenru
Survey: Ukrainians' attitude to the suspension of USAID project funding

Survey: Ukrainians' attitude to the suspension of USAID project funding

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101268 views

69% of Ukrainians believe that the suspension of USAID funding will have negative consequences for the country. At the same time, 59% see this as an element of justice due to the ineffectiveness of some projects.

22% of respondents believe that the suspension of funding will have a significant negative impact on the country's development, as USAID projects have contributed significantly to Ukraine's progress. While 12% believe that the consequences for Ukraine will be minimal. 

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), UNN reports

Details  [1

A survey of adult Ukrainian citizens conducted in government-controlled territory revealed a divided perception of the suspension of USAID funding. According to the results, only one-third of respondents share extreme positions on this issue.

For example, 22% of respondents report a significant negative impact, as the projects made a significant contribution to Ukraine's development. 

12% of respondents share the opinion that there will be no particular consequences for Ukraine, as the projects mostly wasted money or did unnecessary things. 

However, 47% believe that the suspension of funding will have some negative impact, but consider it part of a fair punishment for those who have been engaged in unnecessary activities.

19% of Ukrainians have no opinion on this issue.

Thus, the perception of the suspension of USAID funding is ambiguous among Ukrainians. On the one hand, 69% recognize that the suspension of funding will have some or significant negative consequences for Ukraine. On the other hand, 59% see an element of justice in this, as some projects “wasted money or did unnecessary things

Addendum [1

The survey was conducted with adults aged 18 and older, citizens of Ukraine, who at the time of the survey resided in the territory of Ukraine controlled by the Government of Ukraine.

The statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyPolitics
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

