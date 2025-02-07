Trump administration's foreign aid freeze undermines global hunger relief efforts - Reuters

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 12953 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 61744 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101997 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105422 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122926 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102153 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129132 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103522 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116905 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106100 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102528 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 88045 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111564 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105979 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 13076 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122938 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129140 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162208 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152353 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 2872 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105979 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111564 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138354 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140134 views
Trump administration's foreign aid freeze undermines global hunger relief efforts - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 24372 views

The Trump administration has frozen foreign aid programs for 90 days for review. 500,000 tons of food worth $340 million are awaiting authorization for distribution.

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to cut and restructure U.S. foreign aid is paralyzing a complex global system aimed at preventing and responding to hunger. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details 

The international system for monitoring and assisting the hungry, which  has been trying to cope with the famine crisis engulfing developing countries, has been hit hard by the sudden cessation of foreign aid from the United States.

After Trump took office on January 20, all international aid spending was suspended for 90 days to review foreign aid programs. The only exception was made for emergency food aid, but it is largely under threat.

The problem is exacerbated by Trump's move this week to shut down the U.S. government's main aid provider, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

State Department places “all direct hire employees” of USAID on administrative leave - report05.02.25, 09:19 • 24160 views

According to a former senior USAID official, Marcia Wong, about 500,000 tons of food worth $340 million are in limbo, in transit or in storage while humanitarian organizations await approval from the U.S. State Department to distribute it.

U.S. aid to help people buy food and other basic necessities in Sudan and the Gaza Strip has also been halted, aid workers told Reuters. 

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET), an American organization that regularly reported on food security and famine prevention, was also closed. Therefore, humanitarian organizations are left without a key source that would inform them about where and how to provide humanitarian assistance, the newspaper writes.

In addition, the US government has reportedly ordered the shutdown of two major food supplement manufacturers, leading to a reduction in the supply of vital food for children suffering from acute malnutrition around the world.

"We are the one thing that almost everyone agrees on: young children who are starving and in need of emergency assistance need help," said Mark Moore, CEO of Mana Nutrition of Georgia, one of the two suppliers ordered to stop producing the supplements. - "It's not hype, it's not speculation, it's not hand-wringing, and it's not even a controversial use of statistics to say that hundreds of thousands of malnourished children would die without USAID.

Shortly after this story was published, the U.S. government reportedly notified Mana and another manufacturer, Edesia Nutrition of Rhode Island, that the stop-work orders had been lifted.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that foreign aid should primarily promote US interests, not be charity. Therefore, the decision to freeze aid for 90 days was made so that the Trump administration could review the programs and their effectiveness.  

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
sudanSudan

