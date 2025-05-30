Countries could lose billions: EU ends funding for COVID recovery fund - Politico

$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 2982 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 10494 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 9342 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
08:52 AM • 25184 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

07:41 AM • 36732 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

06:54 AM • 24975 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 27183 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 150197 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 163600 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 141008 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.4m/s
61%
747mm
Popular news

"Shahed" strike on Izium: the enemy attacked the industrial zone

May 30, 03:13 AM • 19707 views

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

May 30, 04:24 AM • 23813 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

07:19 AM • 15881 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

08:06 AM • 15543 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

09:00 AM • 5316 views
Publications

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 2828 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

10:40 AM • 9342 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

08:52 AM • 25184 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

07:41 AM • 36732 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 150197 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Hakan Fidan

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Istanbul

White House

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

08:06 AM • 15584 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

07:19 AM • 15918 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 115871 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 108449 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 121053 views
Actual

Telegram

Starlink

Shahed-136

Financial Times

TikTok

Countries could lose billions: EU ends funding for COVID recovery fund - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

The European Union plans to end funding for the COVID recovery fund, which was supposed to last until the end of 2026. This puts Italy, Spain and Poland, which are most dependent on these funds, at risk.

Countries could lose billions: EU ends funding for COVID recovery fund - Politico

Italy, Spain and Poland are at risk due to the European Union's intention to stop funding the COVID recovery fund. The European Commission is preparing to dispel the hopes of the governments of the bloc's member states that its €650 billion pandemic recovery fund will be extended beyond 2026. This is reported by Politico, UNN reports.

Details

The decision is expected to be announced on June 4 and will disappoint the fund's main beneficiaries, including Italy, Spain, Portugal and Poland, which have been pushing for its continued funding.

Some countries are still trying to make the most of the free grants from the Recovery and Resilience Facility. The budget of the fund, created in 2021 to finance Europe's recovery from COVID, is EUR 650 billion.

However, the Commission will say that there is no legal basis to extend its term, Politico was told by several officials on condition of anonymity.

11 EU countries want to use defense funds to purchase critical medicines09.03.25, 19:15 • 40857 views

The EU executive allocates funds only after assessing countries' compliance with a number of requirements and targets. However, many countries have found it difficult to meet them, which has contributed to delays.

The energy crisis and the surge in inflation following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 have prompted many countries to adjust their plans in a process that has further delayed payment requests.

To maximise utilisation, the EU executive may now focus on helping countries pass the necessary milestones before the deadline.

Member states should urgently review their plans and cancel any measures that are no longer feasible

 – said Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis earlier this month.

He oversees the Recovery Fund together with Commissioner for Cohesion Raffaele Fitto. The Italian government is particularly keen to extend the post-COVID scheme.

Despite the pressure, the EU's legal service recently rejected attempts to postpone the fund's expiry date without formally amending the scheme's rules agreed in 2021, several officials familiar with the process said.

Changing the rules would require unanimity among EU countries, which would be difficult to achieve given the long-standing resistance of northern countries such as Germany and the Netherlands.

Dispute over the content of important information: court orders head of the European Commission to show correspondence with Pfizer about vaccine procurement14.05.25, 13:48 • 3291 view

Under the current rules, countries must submit a request for payments by the deadline of 31 August 2026. This is enough time for the Commission to give the green light to the requests and allocate the funds by 31 December 2026.

So far, the European Commission has already allocated around EUR 315 billion out of EUR 648 billion in the form of grants and loans.

However, faced with the real risk of losing EU funding, countries are developing workarounds to ensure that funds are received before the deadline.

In particular, the European Commission has already approved this week Poland's request to reallocate almost EUR 6 billion from loans to 'green' projects, where demand is low, to more popular defence initiatives.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

COVID-19News of the World
European Commission
Italy
Spain
Germany
Netherlands
Portugal
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$63.31
Bitcoin
$105,884.00
S&P 500
$5,899.45
Tesla
$358.77
Газ TTF
$35.10
Золото
$3,318.59
Ethereum
$2,623.28