11 EU countries want to use defense funds to purchase critical medicines

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

11 EU countries want to use defense funds to purchase critical medicines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40535 views

Health ministers from 11 EU member states propose to include the procurement of essential medicines in the defense funds. The initiative could access part of the funds from the "Rearm Europe" plan worth 800 billion euros.

11 EU countries want to use defense funds to purchase critical medicines

A group of health ministers from 11 EU member states has proposed including the procurement of critically important medicines within the scope of the EU's Security and Defense Funds.

Reports UNN citing Euronews.

The health ministers of Belgium, Germany, Greece, Spain, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, and Estonia have called for the integration of the Critical Medicines Act into the EU's strategy for ensuring autonomy and security.

The proposal aims to transform the initiative into a large-scale strategic program supported by EU defense funding, according to the material from Euronews. 

The Critical Medicines Act should be a reliable tool. Part of its funding should be included in broader EU defense spending plans, including financial mechanisms of the new defense package. Ultimately, without essential medicines, Europe's defense capability is compromised

- wrote the ministers.

For reference

The Critical Medicines Act is one of the key priorities of the European Commission in the field of health and aims to address the issue of acute shortages of essential medicines. It focuses on medicines that are difficult to obtain or whose supplies depend on a few manufacturers or countries.

The Commission is preparing a legislative initiative on an expedited basis, but the haste has raised some concerns that developers may have underestimated the potential impact and consequences of the new measures, writes Euronews.

The Critical Medicines Act

Regarding plans to use defense funds for the procurement of critically important medicines.

Access to 800 billion euros is expected, which the European Commission is to mobilize over the next four years under the "Rearm Europe" plan. Key provisions were already agreed upon by leaders at the extraordinary EU summit last week.

Thanks to the new mechanism that will allow the Commission to borrow on capital markets, issue bonds, and provide loans to member states, around 150 billion euros is expected to be raised.

Implications for health budgets

The fate of the EU special fund for enhancing the resilience of health systems is currently a pressing issue in the EU. The EU4Health program, developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, received funding of 5.3 billion euros, which was considered significant assistance. However, recent changes in the budget should also be taken into account. In this regard, it is worth noting the reallocation of 1 billion euros from EU4Health for partial funding of the aid package to Ukraine.

Von der Leyen informed the NATO Secretary General about the outcomes of the EU summit on Ukraine and Europe's defense

Health expenditure articles may be combined with others. Defense spending may be expanded to include the procurement of vital medicines. 

This concerns an amount of up to 1.5% of GDP. It is also noted that they will not be limited in the next 4 years.

If the European Commission and the European Parliament approve this proposal from the 11 countries, it will be included in the agenda for the expedited discussion of the Critical Medicines Act.

- concludes the material. 

France and Germany are arguing over a 150 billion euro plan for EU defense - FT

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics Health News of the World
European Commission
NATO
European Union
