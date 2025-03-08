France and Germany are arguing over a 150 billion euro plan for EU defense - FT

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17923 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109460 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170335 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107272 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343724 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173802 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145044 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196168 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124908 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108170 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1m/s
60%
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86899 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11739 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24556 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12377 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21444 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17923 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86938 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109461 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160534 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21475 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24585 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38786 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47378 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135937 views
France and Germany are arguing over a 150 billion euro plan for EU defense - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33468 views

The EU plans to allocate 150 billion euros for the development of the defense industry. France insists on using the funds only within the EU, while Germany wants to involve partner countries.

France and Germany are arguing over a 150 billion euro plan for EU defense - FT

The proposed injection of 150 billion euros into the EU defense industry has become a new "hot spot" in the long-standing battle between France and Germany over the rearmament of the continent and whether countries outside the bloc should be included, reports the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

Frightened by threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to end generations of American protection, Europe has promised to sharply increase defense spending and bolster its domestic capabilities, which have shrunk since the Cold War, the publication writes.

Last week, the European Commission proposed to allocate 150 billion euros, which will be provided as loans to member states to stimulate their military production. While the common idea received unanimous political support, the details are still being worked out, and there is active lobbying on whether the money can be spent on weapons made outside the bloc.

During the EU summit on Thursday, several leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, stated that the initiative should be open to like-minded countries outside the EU. "It is very important for us that the projects that can be supported by this are open to countries that are not part of the European Union but cooperate closely, such as the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, or Turkey," Scholz said.

However, French President Emmanuel Macron, who has long supported increasing European autonomy and stimulating domestic industrial production, stated that "spending should not be directed towards new ready-made kits that are again not European."

For gaps in Europe's critically important capabilities - including air defense, long-range strikes, intelligence, reconnaissance, and targeting - "the method is to identify the best businessmen and enterprises we have," he added.

He also said that each EU member state will be invited to "review orders to see if European orders can be prioritized."

Brussels diplomats are concerned that the 150 billion euro initiative will be derailed by the same argument that has delayed the agreement on the European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP) for over a year, a fund of 1.5 billion euros that allocates grants for defense. Efforts to implement it stalled this winter after Paris demanded to limit the share that could be spent on components from outside the EU and to ban products with intellectual property protection from third countries.

Senior officials of the European Commission, tasked with developing a detailed proposal within the next 10 days, have been called to closely interact with Paris, Berlin, and other capitals to ensure that it is not blocked when presented for approval by member states, the publication writes.

"A lot of work needs to be done on this issue. It wasn't there a week ago, and it needs to be prepared in less than two weeks," said an EU representative. "Compromises will be reached."

The Polish government, which currently holds the EU presidency and is tasked with chairing the bloc's ministerial meetings, will be under pressure to produce a quick deal, the publication writes. The initiative can be approved by a majority of the 27 EU states, but French support is seen as necessary, even if the country may find itself in the minority - as the EDIP precedent shows.

"We are at a stage where it just needs to be settled in the name of speed rather than perfection," said an EU diplomat involved in the negotiations. "But if there was reluctance to invest 1.5 billion euros past France's objections, how can we expect to get 150 billion euros?"

The European Commission declined to comment.

EU has presented the ReArm Europe plan worth €800 billion to strengthen defense: aimed, among other things, at Ukraine3/4/25, 10:59 AM • 112117 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyPolitics
European Commission
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France
Germany
Olaf Scholz
