Cooperation between North Korea and Russia continues regarding the supply of manpower - GUR
Kyiv • UNN
Military cooperation between North Korea and Russia continues, including the supply of manpower to mixed units. According to intelligence, between 1,000 and 3,000 North Korean soldiers were transferred to the Kursk region from January to February.
Military cooperation continues between North Korea and Russia, including the supply of manpower. This was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Andriy Yusov to the journalist of UNN.
Military cooperation, supply of forces and means, including manpower continues between North Korea and Russia.
In response to the question of whether military personnel from the DPRK are being recorded in other directions besides Kursk, Yusov replied: "They have not been noted in other directions so far."
In addition, he stated that the units of the Russian Federation where military personnel from the DPRK served have not ceased their activity.
"I want to remind you that we are not talking about separate units of North Korean troops, but about mixed units. The units in which they served have not ceased their activity," - said Yusov.
Supplement
The South Korean intelligence agency reported that North Korea has deployed additional troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine, although the number of recently deployed troops is estimated.
This estimate was made after news reports indicated that between 1,000 and 3,000 North Korean soldiers were recently transported to Kursk with the help of Russian cargo ships and military aircraft from January to February in the second round of such troop deployment.
British intelligence reported that Russian occupiers are increasing pressure in the Kursk region.
The head of the Sumy regional military administration Volodymyr Artyukh reported that there are currently no Russian troops left in Sumy region. All attempts by reconnaissance and sabotage groups trying to infiltrate from the Kursk region are being eliminated by Ukrainian forces.
Prior to this, on March 10, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko stated that in the direction of Novenkoye in Sumy region, Russian occupiers are trying to create a zone of aggressive combat actions on the territory of Ukraine and establish themselves there.