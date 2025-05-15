The Russian delegation considers the negotiations in Istanbul as a continuation of the peace process interrupted in 2022. This was stated by the head of the Russian delegation sent to Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Medinsky, the Russian delegation in Istanbul has the necessary competencies.

The Russian delegation is настроена на конструктивный лад та поиск путей решения конфликта - he stressed.

In addition, according to Medinsky, "the task of the Russian delegation in Istanbul is to establish long-term peace and eliminate the causes of the conflict."

The Russian delegation is ready for possible compromises - Medinsky on negotiations in Istanbul

Earlier

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky decided to send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul to meet with the Russian one, but not the entire delegation, it was sent to try to achieve the first steps towards de-escalation.

Recall

After arriving in Ankara, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Ukrainian side will consider what to do with negotiations with the Russian delegation and what steps will be taken after a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin decided not to take part in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Instead, the delegation was headed by assistant Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Alexander Fomin.