The Russian delegation is ready for possible compromises - Medinsky on negotiations in Istanbul

The head of the Russian delegation sent to Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, before the negotiations stated his readiness "for possible compromises, their discussion", UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

According to Russian media, Medinsky said that the Russian delegation maintains a working mood before the negotiations in Istanbul.

We are ready for possible compromises, their discussion - Russian media quote Medinsky.

The Russian Consulate General stated that negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul have not been cancelled yet

According to Russian media, a statement by the Russian delegation is expected in Istanbul in the near future.

It is known that we are talking about a statement by Medinsky, which is expected at 17:30.