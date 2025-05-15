The Russian Consulate General stated that negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul have not been cancelled yet
The Russian Consulate General stated that negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul have not been cancelled yet. A statement from the Russian delegation, including Medinsky, is expected at 17:30.
There is no talk of canceling the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul at the moment. The corresponding statement of the spokesman of the Russian Consulate General is quoted by Russian media, reports UNN.
According to Russian media, a statement from the Russian delegation is expected in Istanbul in the near future.
It is known that we are talking about a statement by Medinsky, which is expected at 17:30.
