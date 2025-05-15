The Russian Consulate General stated that negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul have not been cancelled yet

There is no talk of canceling the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul at the moment. The corresponding statement of the spokesman of the Russian Consulate General is quoted by Russian media, reports UNN.

Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul have not been canceled so far - said a representative of the Russian Consulate General.

According to Russian media, a statement from the Russian delegation is expected in Istanbul in the near future.

It is known that we are talking about a statement by Medinsky, which is expected at 17:30.

