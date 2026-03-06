Access to consuls still not granted to seven Ukrainians detained with armored cash-in-transit vehicles in Hungary - Sybiha

$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
09:32 AM • 70 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 668 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
March 5, 11:07 PM • 15268 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 29872 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 33091 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 68765 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 116610 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 55512 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 47460 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 76697 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 32848 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 63743 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 76689 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 84678 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 83952 views
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 10301 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 14478 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 17118 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 38431 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 44988 views
Access to consuls still not granted to seven Ukrainians detained with armored cash-in-transit vehicles in Hungary - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

Hungary has not granted Ukrainian consuls access to seven citizens detained in Budapest. Ukraine demands their immediate release and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

Access to consuls still not granted to seven Ukrainians detained with armored cash-in-transit vehicles in Hungary - Sybiha

Ukrainian consuls have still not been granted access to seven Ukrainian citizens detained with armored cash-in-transit vehicles in Hungary, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said on Friday, UNN reports.

Ukrainian consuls have still not been allowed access to seven Ukrainian citizens taken hostage in Budapest. The Hungarian side has not provided any explanations. We demand their immediate release and are preparing further actions, including at the EU level.

- Sybiha wrote on X.

Context

Oschadbank announced the unjustified detention of two armored vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5. The vehicles were transporting 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of gold.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed the capture of seven Oschadbank employees by Hungarian security forces in Budapest. Ukraine considers this a criminal hostage-taking and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

The NBU also issued a statement regarding the seizure of Oschadbank's armored vehicles and the illegal detention of cash-in-transit crew members in Hungary, stating that it "demands from the Hungarian authorities the immediate release of Ukrainian citizens and an official explanation for their detention, as well as information on the whereabouts of the armored vehicles and the corresponding cargo."

Julia Shramko

Search
