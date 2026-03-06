Access to consuls still not granted to seven Ukrainians detained with armored cash-in-transit vehicles in Hungary - Sybiha

Ukrainian consuls have still not been granted access to seven Ukrainian citizens detained with armored cash-in-transit vehicles in Hungary, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said on Friday, UNN reports.

Ukrainian consuls have still not been allowed access to seven Ukrainian citizens taken hostage in Budapest. The Hungarian side has not provided any explanations. We demand their immediate release and are preparing further actions, including at the EU level. - Sybiha wrote on X.

Context

Oschadbank announced the unjustified detention of two armored vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5. The vehicles were transporting 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of gold.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed the capture of seven Oschadbank employees by Hungarian security forces in Budapest. Ukraine considers this a criminal hostage-taking and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

The NBU also issued a statement regarding the seizure of Oschadbank's armored vehicles and the illegal detention of cash-in-transit crew members in Hungary, stating that it "demands from the Hungarian authorities the immediate release of Ukrainian citizens and an official explanation for their detention, as well as information on the whereabouts of the armored vehicles and the corresponding cargo."