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Missing for almost two years — former Ukraine national team footballer Roman Maksymiuk was killed in the war against the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

Roman Maksymiuk, who had been considered missing for almost two years, was killed defending Ukraine. His death was confirmed by a DNA examination.

Missing for almost two years — former Ukraine national team footballer Roman Maksymiuk was killed in the war against the Russian Federation
Roman Maksymiuk

Former Ukraine national team footballer Roman Maksymiuk was killed in the war against the Russian occupiers. Roman had been considered missing for nearly two years. His wife, Vira, reported this, UNN reports. 

The miracle did not happen… A year of hope, waiting, prayers, and faith... A year during which we lived between heaven and earth, clung to the slightest hope, and believed that Roma would return home. Thank you to everyone who prayed, supported us, helped search, and did not let hope fade. Thank you to everyone who remembered Roma together with us. I ask you to remember my Roma. He was not simply missing. He was a husband, a father, a son, a friend. A person who was loved and awaited 

- Vira Maksymiuk wrote. 

It was reported online that Roman Maksymiuk voluntarily joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the autumn of 2022, and served in the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade; he was last in contact at the end of January 2025.  

As reported by the YouTube project "Bombardyr": "DNA confirmation has arrived. We were supposed to record an interview immediately after he came out of his position. They said in the brigade that he fought like a lion. For this, he later received an award." 

In 2025, at a friendly tournament in Canada, the Ukraine national team took to the field for a match against the host country wearing a jersey of Lutsk's "Volyn" and the military jacket of former footballer Roman Maksymiuk, who went to defend our homeland from russia's full-scale invasion. 

"The aim of this initiative is to support the serviceman's family and demonstrate to the entire world that the war affects everyone," the UAF reported. 

Roman Maksymiuk was born on June 14, 1974, in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. In Ukraine, he played for a number of teams, including "Dynamo," "Dnipro," "Volyn," and "Chornomorets." 

We remind you 

At the age of 18, died Oleksandr Petrovskyi, a graduate of the Rivne football club "Veres." The cause of death is currently unknown; however, it is claimed online that the footballer died in a traffic accident in the United States. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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