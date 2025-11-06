Consequences of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: a deceased person was recovered from a destroyed high-rise building

The body of a man was recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian strike. This was reported by UNN with reference to the page of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration (OVA) Vladyslav Haivanenko.

Details

The body of a man was recovered from under the rubble of a house in Kamianske. Sincere condolences to the family of the deceased. The Russian attack claimed one life, the head of the OVA reported.

At night, the enemy massively attacked Kamianske in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. As of the morning, it was known that 8 people were injured as a result of the attack.

Several fires were also recorded in the city, the roof and ceiling in one of the entrances of a four-story building were destroyed, and cars were damaged. As of 2:30 p.m. on October 6, emergency rescue operations in Kamianske were completed.

Recall

On the night of November 6, the Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, as a result of which 8 people were injured in Kamianske. Residential buildings, infrastructure, and a transport enterprise were damaged; strikes also occurred in the Petropavlivka community and Nikopol region.