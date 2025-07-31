$41.770.02
Confiscated Russian assets should be used for peace, not war - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that confiscated Russian assets should be used for the needs of peace. He emphasized the necessity of blocking Russia's war machine and its arms industry.

Confiscated Russian assets should be used for peace, not war - Zelenskyy

It is necessary to block Russia's war machine, its arms industry, and confiscate frozen Russian assets. They must be used for the needs of peace, not war, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the conference on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the OSCE Helsinki Final Act, writes UNN

Details

We need to completely block Russia's war machine – cut off its arms industry, limit its energy revenues, and finally, direct all frozen Russian assets, including wealth acquired through corruption, to defend against Russian aggression. It's time to confiscate Russian assets. Not just freeze them – confiscate and use them for the needs of peace, not war

- Zelenskyy emphasized. 

The President of Ukraine added that it is very important for the US and Europe to act together for security.

President Trump is genuinely interested in ending the war. And we must do everything possible for the United States and Europe to act together for security. I thank all European leaders, every country that supports our defense, our air shield, our resilience

- Zelenskyy emphasized. 

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the main principles of agreements with the US on weapons, which will strengthen both countries. He emphasized that sanctions and pressure on Russia are important to force it to peace.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov regarding some Ukrainian operations. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

