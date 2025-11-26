$42.400.03
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling stories
08:27 AM • 2388 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 12777 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartime
06:31 AM • 11183 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
06:07 AM • 11250 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 22809 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 39354 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 30299 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 28617 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM • 23914 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
Competition launched for 4 independent supervisory board positions at Energoatom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 554 views

The selection of candidates for 4 independent positions on the supervisory board of JSC NNEGC Energoatom has begun, as part of the corporate governance reform plan according to G7 standards.

Competition launched for 4 independent supervisory board positions at Energoatom

The Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine has begun selecting candidates for four positions of independent members of the supervisory board of JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The selection is carried out according to approved criteria and with the participation of international partners within the framework of a joint action plan with G7 countries to restart corporate governance in the company. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Environment, writes UNN.

This competition is a practical result of the joint action plan with the G7 countries to restart corporate governance at Energoatom, agreed upon at the end of last week.

- the message says.

During the next period – from November 25 to December 4, 2025 – candidates can submit a package of documents in Ukrainian and English to: [email protected].

Ukrainian and foreign specialists with confirmed relevant managerial experience can apply.

The further selection procedure includes:

  • evaluation of submitted documents,
    • interviews with the participation of a recruiting agency,
      • integrity check,
        • shortlisting,
          • final interviews by the Nomination Committee, which will determine the winners through a transparent and open procedure, agreed upon jointly with international partners.

            Addition

            On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, including JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

            NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

            SAP later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

            Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about $100 million passed through the so-called "laundry," NABU said.

            As reported by NABU, during the "Midas" operation, NABU and SAP detectives identified the head of the criminal organization - "Karlson". According to law enforcement officers, he controlled the work of the so-called "laundry" where money was laundered.

            Earlier it was reported that the competition for the supervisory board of NNEGC "Energoatom" will be held by the end of the year according to the full procedure, as required by international partners. Until then, the government will perform the functions of the supervisory board, cooperating with the nomination committee.

            Olga Rozgon

            SocietyEconomy
            Energoatom