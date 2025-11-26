Competition launched for 4 independent supervisory board positions at Energoatom

The Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine has begun selecting candidates for four positions of independent members of the supervisory board of JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The selection is carried out according to approved criteria and with the participation of international partners within the framework of a joint action plan with G7 countries to restart corporate governance in the company. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Environment, writes UNN.

This competition is a practical result of the joint action plan with the G7 countries to restart corporate governance at Energoatom, agreed upon at the end of last week. - the message says.

During the next period – from November 25 to December 4, 2025 – candidates can submit a package of documents in Ukrainian and English to: [email protected].

Ukrainian and foreign specialists with confirmed relevant managerial experience can apply.

The further selection procedure includes:

evaluation of submitted documents,

interviews with the participation of a recruiting agency,

integrity check,

shortlisting,

final interviews by the Nomination Committee, which will determine the winners through a transparent and open procedure, agreed upon jointly with international partners.

Addition

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, including JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAP later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about $100 million passed through the so-called "laundry," NABU said.

As reported by NABU, during the "Midas" operation, NABU and SAP detectives identified the head of the criminal organization - "Karlson". According to law enforcement officers, he controlled the work of the so-called "laundry" where money was laundered.

Earlier it was reported that the competition for the supervisory board of NNEGC "Energoatom" will be held by the end of the year according to the full procedure, as required by international partners. Until then, the government will perform the functions of the supervisory board, cooperating with the nomination committee.